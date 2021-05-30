Sisters from Normal endured Tulsa Race Massacre, wrote account

Ten days after the massacre, the Chicago Defender (a Black newspaper) printed a moving account of the tragedy, a letter written by two Black women to an unidentified family member in Chicago. Fortunately, the wealth of details contained in the letter made it possible to identify the authors. “E.A.,” the main author, was Alverta Duff. Her sister, only identified as “Julia,” was Julia Duff.

According to the letter, Julia, who was too shaken to document the account herself, provided two short, emotional postscripts. Alverta wrote that Julia came to her looking for a place to stay. She mentioned how Julia spoke of getting driven out of the home she stayed in, which belonged to the Smart family.

White rioters ordered Julia at gunpoint to put down her traveling bags, but she refused. They made Julia march away from her home and then proceeded to loot the building. Alverta wrote that Julia had been awakened at 4 a.m. to the sound and sight of the rioters with their guns.