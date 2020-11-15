The story behind the new 'monumental' art at an old Clinton hotel

CLINTON — The new owners of the Magill House, the former Taylor-Magill Hotel in downtown Clinton, have promised to give the building — built in 1872 — a new look.
While restoration on the inside of the building continues, the east/southeast wall now contains an art piece created by Clinton artist Sharon Snyder. It was formally unveiled and dedicated Saturday.
“This is monumental,” said Lisa Lueras, one of four part-owners of the building. “We are so excited because one of the things that we want to do as a group is to promote local artisans and to encourage people to be creative and get happy. This is monumental. I cannot say enough about what today means.”
Earlier this year, a deal was announced between the DeWitt County Restoration Association and and two Clinton couples. Lueras and her husband, Ken, joined Ken and Susan Klein to found the Magill ResToration Centre, a nonprofit organization that plans to restore the hotel into a center for holistic health. It will include a bakery that emphasizes healthy whole grains and food for celebrations.
“The Fantastic Bird,” affectionately named Archie, is an 8-foot, 8-inch by 3-foot wide mosaic art piece which fits into the southeastern window well of the hotel, located on the Square in Clinton.
“The site was chosen because of the love we all have for the historic building and the respect for the future plans the new owners have for the building and its community,” Snyder said.
The mosaic is made with stone (marble, onyx, rock pebbles, ceramic and porcelain tile), and china and lots of stained glass. Snyder discovered the design in a magazine and was originally done by a Victorian era designer, Richard DeMorgan.
In addition to the bird, which resembles a crane, the piece also features a bumble bee, two starfish, a lady bug, a lizard, a moon-faced glass nugget, a seashell necklace with a heart pendant, a small box with a cherubim angel playing a harp, a cat, and a small pink petaled flower.
“It’s the eye that reflects the story,” Snyder said. “It displays a hand and polished stone heart, which tells the story of the many hands and hearts that help big dreams come true.”
The project took five months to complete.
“This art piece represents the vision behind the DeWitt County Restoration Association and that is all about community, helping each other, encouraging each other and we really want to make Clinton beautiful,” Lisa Lueras said. “We have so many great artists and wonderful people here We want to encourage everyone to be creative and just do what you love.”
Snyder received help on the project from her friend and neighbor, Edith Brady-Lunny.
“Everybody has creative potential to do artistic work,” Brady-Lunny said. “Public art is very hard work and it takes a lot of patience, but this is something our community can be very proud of.”
Clinton's Taylor-Magill Hotel prepared for new future
