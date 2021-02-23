The story of McLean County's 1st Black medical professional, Dr. Eugene Covington

By the 1890s, to cite several representative examples, African Americans could not stay at Bloomington hotels, and if they wanted to attend a local theater they had to sit in the back rows.

Covington came to Bloomington-Normal in 1900, but it is unknown why he came to Bloomington, Woodard said. He set up practice at 313 ½ North Main St. in downtown Bloomington, now an art gallery. He later moved to a new location next to his house at 410 East Market St.

“We don’t know if he had a nurse or receptionist but he would make house calls to patients unable to visit his office,” he said. “Covington always arrived at house calls in a car driven by his son, Girard. Although Covington owned a car, he never drove one himself.”

“He was known for being well-dressed, classy, and occasionally was thought of as being pompous by some,” Woodard added. “He was quite a character. When he stepped into a room, you knew he was somebody.”

Although he was successful as a doctor, he often fell on hardship, according to Woodard. Other doctors undercharged Black patients who were otherwise unable to pay but of course he was dependent on those Black patients.

