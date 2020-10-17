Towanda's Old Rugged Barn now 100 years old

TOWANDA — When she was a little kid growing up in in a farmhouse near Cornell, Jo Morrison fell in love with barns.
“We had a barn and I always said that I wanted to live in a barn,” she said.
Morrison never got that chance, but she grew up, taught school in Bloomington for 34 years, and then, in 2010, a farm house near Towanda with a barn built in 1920 came up for sale. Morrison quickly bought it.
“I gained something I always dreamed about,” she said. “My very own barn.”
“That barn. Something spoke to me but I wasn’t sure what it was saying,” she said. “But it was something about community. Do something for the community. I think we have achieved that.”
A minor restoration began in 2011, and five years later, a full restoration was completed. That allowed for the issuance of a special use permit, a gathering place for special events and celebrations of any kind.
“You name it, we celebrate it here,” Morrison said. “We have had weddings, birthdays, reunions, and just about everything here. … To our knowledge, we are the only “Rural Specialty Facility” permitted for events in McLean County.”
The pandemic slowed down the events this year, Morrison said.
"From March to July, we were really hurt," she said. "But after that, things started picking up again and we were getting calls from people that events scheduled for other places that remained closed, so we are busy again."
The Old Rugged Barn is located at 18808 N. 2000 East Road, just about a mile southeast of Towanda. The main area in the red barn is 2,400 square feet with a loft of 1,100 square feet. It includes two restrooms and stands on three acres of land. The McLean County Barn Keepers awarded the property with a Centennial Barn designation.
Morrison said the barn was named for her mother’s favorite hymn, “The Old Rugged Cross.”
In 1955, Morrison said, there were more than 4,000 barns in McLean County, but today, less than 1,000 still stand.
“I’m fascinated by old barns,” said Joe Benson of Bloomington. “They don’t make them like this anymore. This is an old-fashioned barn and if those walls could talk, there would be some interesting stories, to be sure.”
His friend, Barry Wheeler of Bloomington, was also, impressed.
“I wish rural families would begin building barns the way they used to,” he said. “These old buildings can withstand anything. Tornadoes, high winds, heavy snows, and such. They never fail.”
On Saturday, the barn was the center of attention, hosting more than 50 arts and crafts vendors as part of a centennial celebration. That was followed by a vintage baseball game at the Towanda Elementary School about a half-mile away.
