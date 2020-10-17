Towanda's Old Rugged Barn now 100 years old

TOWANDA — When she was a little kid growing up in in a farmhouse near Cornell, Jo Morrison fell in love with barns.

“We had a barn and I always said that I wanted to live in a barn,” she said.

Morrison never got that chance, but she grew up, taught school in Bloomington for 34 years, and then, in 2010, a farm house near Towanda with a barn built in 1920 came up for sale. Morrison quickly bought it.

“I gained something I always dreamed about,” she said. “My very own barn.”

“That barn. Something spoke to me but I wasn’t sure what it was saying,” she said. “But it was something about community. Do something for the community. I think we have achieved that.”

A minor restoration began in 2011, and five years later, a full restoration was completed. That allowed for the issuance of a special use permit, a gathering place for special events and celebrations of any kind.