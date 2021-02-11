Tracing the 16th president's McLean County roots on his 212th birthday

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois is known as the Land of Lincoln, but the entire nation will celebrate the 212th anniversary of the birth of Abraham Lincoln Friday.
Lincoln, a lawyer who was born into poverty in a log cabin in Kentucky, moved to Indiana as a boy, and to Central Illinois as a young adult, has a well-documented history in McLean County.
Lincoln was a traveling attorney and many of his court cases took place in McLean County. Historians believe he spent more time in Bloomington than any city other than Springfield.
Lincoln as a lawyer in McLean County
Court documents, many of which have been preserved and now sit in museums throughout the state including the Museum of History in McLean County, reveal that several important cases of his legal career, and important events of his political career, took place in McLean County.
The Eighth Judicial Circuit was formed in 1839, two years after Lincoln's admission to the bar and one year after his first court appearance in Bloomington. McLean was the only county to remain in the circuit throughout Lincoln's career. With the exception of his two-year term in Congress, he attended almost every spring and fall court session.
Lincoln's legal work in McLean County was mostly civil as opposed to criminal. Lincoln was the first attorney for the Bloomington School District, forcing the city to levy taxes mandated by law to establish the public school system.
His best-known appearance in the courthouse was as the victorious attorney in the Illinois Central Rail Road vs. McLean County case (1853). In a landmark decision, the Illinois Supreme Court, on appeal, ruled the Illinois General Assembly had the constitutional right to exempt the railroad’s property from taxation.
The Pantagraph reported on Friday, June 19, 1857, that later Lincoln, acted as his own lawyer in a case against the Illinois Central Railroad Co. According to the story, Lincoln brought suit for fees due him from the railroad company for prosecuting the suit before the Supreme Court, wherein the railroad company were plaintiffs and McLean County was the defendant.
“He brought forward testimony to prove that his charges were very reasonable under the circumstances,” the story read. “The jury returned a verdict without leaving their seats for $5,000 for the plaintiff.”
First visit
Lincoln’s first known visit to Bloomington-Normal was in 1837. Lincoln formed a law partnership with John T. Stuart in 1837, who sent him to try a case in McLean County for a man named John W. Baddeley, giving him a letter of introduction.
“A rustic on his first visit to the circus” is how Baddeley, an English immigrant farmer, described Lincoln on his first visit to the McLean County Courthouse as a young attorney in the summer of 1837. Lincoln was wearing “ill-fitting homespun clothes, the trousers a little too short, and the coat a trifle too large.” Despite this initial reaction, Lincoln later represented Baddeley in numerous matters.
At the time, Jesse Fell was a businessman who later founded Illinois State University, and the city’s first newspaper, “The Observer,” a forerunner of The Pantagraph. According to Fell, he spotted Lincoln coming out of the McLean County Courthouse, which is now the site of the McLean County Museum of History, and invited him to the law office of his brother, Kersey Fell, in the 100 block of Washington Street. From that meeting, a longtime friendship was born.
Lincoln also met David Davis, and the two would often travel the Eighth Judicial Circuit together. The two became lifelong friends and Lincoln often stayed with Davis on the property, known as Clover Lawn, a mansion built in the 1870s. The mansion is now a museum and is open for tours.
Lincoln's last visit to Bloomington was Nov. 21, 1860, as he passed through the city on his way to Chicago to meet for the first time Hannibal Hamlin, his vice president-elect. Lincoln made a brief statement from the back of the train.
On May 3, 1865, Lincoln's funeral train came through Bloomington on its long, deliberate passage from Washington, D.C., to Springfield. Scheduled to arrive at 3 a.m., it was two hours late. The train was met by 8,000 people.
Lost speech
Lincoln’s famous “Lost Speech” was given at the Illinois State Republican Convention in Bloomington on May 29, 1856. The convention was held at Major’s Hall, a three-story building that contained an auditorium built in 1852 by William Major.
“It furnished the setting for one of the most dramatic episodes of Lincoln's life,” said Paul Angle, a noted Lincoln scholar and author. “A speech by Lincoln was rarely an ordinary occurrence, but on this occasion he made one of the really great efforts of his life. So powerful was his eloquence that the reporters forgot to take notes of what he was saying. Several commenced, but in a few minutes they were entirely captured by the speaker's power, and their pencils were still."
Although roughly 40 news reporters were present for his speech, not one remembered to take notes. Over 1,000 people were present for the speech. Apparently Lincoln's effort was so captivating, the audience was simply mesmerized.
One delegate said, “Never was an audience more completely electrified by human eloquence. Again and again, during the delivery, the audience sprang to their feet, and by long-continued cheers, expressed how deeply the speaker had roused them.”
Although no verbatim report of the speech exists, it seems clear from statements of those present that the key ideas Lincoln stressed were as follows: 1) That there were pressing reasons for the formation of the Republican Party; 2) That the Republican movement was very important to the future of the nation; 3) All free soil people needed to rally against slavery and the existing political evils; and 4) The nation must be preserved in the purity of its principles as well as in the integrity of its territorial parts, and the Republicans were the ones to do it.
Lincoln–Douglas debate
McLean County did not host one of the seven famous debates between Lincoln and Stephen Douglas in 1858. The Lincoln–Douglas debates were a series of debates between Lincoln, the Republican Party candidate for the United States Senate, and Douglas, the incumbent and Democratic Party candidate.
Douglas spoke in Bloomington on July 16, 1858, a little more than one month before the first debate, which was held in Ottawa, said Bill Kemp, an archivist/historian with the McLean County Museum of History.
Several thousand gathered on the courthouse square to hear Sen. Douglas discourse for two-plus hours, a speech highlighted by a vigorous defense of popular sovereignty. Lincoln, as was often the case with a Douglas speech, was in attendance. “Mr. L. held back for a little while, but the crowd finally succeeded in inducing him to come upon the stand,” noted The Pantagraph.
“This meeting,” Lincoln told those gathered, “was called by the friends of Judge Douglas, and it would be improper for me to address it.” Nonetheless, he promised to return to Bloomington and reply in earnest to “the Judge” and popular sovereignty. True to his word, Lincoln was back in Bloomington on Sept. 4, speaking before upward of 7,000 on the courthouse square.
According to The Pantagraph, he declared “that the body and soul of the Republican movement was to keep slavery away from where it does not exist,” nudging it ever closer to “ultimate extinction.”
The voters of McLean County carried Lincoln every time they had an opportunity.
Illinois State University impact
Illinois State University was founded as a teacher training school in 1857. This was two years after state legislation passed the Free School Act. Davis, a judge and future Supreme Court Justice, and Fell, had profound support in the university. Lincoln was the attorney selected by the board of education to help secure the school's funding. Without Lincoln's help, the university may not exist at all.
When Fell gained enough support in 1857 to start the new state teaching university (Illinois State Normal University), he asked Lincoln to handle the legal paperwork for the purchase of the land. Lincoln obliged and wrote a bond of sale guaranteeing the financial obligations of the county in the university’s construction costs.
To induce the state to place its first public university in McLean County, the county pledged $70,000 through a bond drafted by Lincoln.
Harney Statue at the McLean County Museum of History
On the lawn of the McLean County Museum of History sits a bench with Lincoln. The bench allows visitors to feel like they are sitting right next to the 16th president of the United States. This location is significant because Lincoln himself tried many cases in the McLean County Courthouse, which once existed from 1836 to 1868 on the current spot of the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington. The bronze bench was dedicated on the 150th anniversary of Bloomington-Normal in the summer of 2000.
