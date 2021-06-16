Watch now: 5 honored at McLean County history museum gala

BLOOMINGTON — Five leaders in social justice, arts and philanthropy were recognized Wednesday night during the McLean County Museum of History's History Makers Gala.

The annual fundraising event recognizes older adults whose outstanding, lifelong contributions of time and talents have helped make McLean County a thriving community.

The Ringers were honored for their passion for cultural arts. Carole Ringer was the first executive director of Illinois Prairie Community Foundation; Jerry Ringer has served on the MARC Foundation, McLean County United Way, and Illinois Shakespeare Festival board.

Stuart, former president of the Normal Public Library and first president of the Friends of the Normal Public Library, was honored for her contributions in poetry and social justice.

Bob and Marilyn Sutherland were recognize for their work in social justice and education. Both helped bring about Community for Social Action, which supported the United Farm Workers grape and lettuce boycotts.

Last year the museum's ninth History Maker Gala was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was rescheduled to Wednesday night to honor the recipients selected for the 2020 event.

The fundraising event supports the museums' free educational programs, including several new virtual education programs created amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In case you didn't know, we experienced a pandemic in 2020," said Julie Emig, executive director of the museum. "Even so, we remain at this museum relentlessly optimistic about what we have achieved this past year, and what we have planned for next year."

The museum reached more than 40,000 people in the last fiscal year through its programming.

Performers with Illinois Voices Theatre told the story of the honorees in a short film 'Hindsight is 2020' that highlighted their accomplishments and contributions in shaping McLean County. The film featured choir songs, poetry reading and humorous quips during a "theater brainstorming session."

The performers summed up the History Makers honorees stating: "Our history makers are visionaries. And helpers. Helpers who love art, science and music, and justice mercy and peace."

