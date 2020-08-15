× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A U.S. Army infantryman watching dancing in the streets of London.

A girl whose father was in the Navy taking in her mother's excitement. That girl's future husband praying and celebrating on Bloomington's west side.

A U.S. fighter pilot outside Japan having a drink and experiencing relief but apprehension about the future.

A Japanese teenager opening a window and feeling freedom.

The end of World War II meant a variety of experiences on Aug. 15, 1945, now known as VJ Day, short for "Victory over Japan." The Japanese surrender effectively bringing an end of World War II set off several days of celebration throughout the United States — and the world.

Seventy-five years later, several Central Illinoisans recall those experiences and reflect on their meanings today.

'They were dancing in the streets'

Ralph Rossman was on the drive to Saint-Lo, as part of the Battle of the Hedgerows, when he was hit by shrapnel.

"I got clobbered," Rossman, 99, quietly recalled. Fragments of artillery shells went into the right side of his neck.

"I was paralyzed from the waist down," he said. "I was in and out of it."

That was July 9, 1944, in northern France, far from the farm between Minonk and El Paso where Rossman grew up.

Rossman attended a one-room country school, then hitchhiked each day to and from Minonk High School. After he graduated in 1939, he worked on the family farm until he was drafted in November 1942, 11 months after the United States had entered the war.

He joined the Army — C company, 120th infantry, 30th division — and was later shipped overseas. Before D-Day, June 6, 1944, he lived in a civilian home along the English Channel because there weren't enough barracks for all the American troops.

Eight days after D-Day, he and his company landed at Omaha Beach. Twenty-five days later, he was wounded during the Battle of Saint-Lo, a city that Americans had targeted because it served as a strategic crossroads.

Rossman was taken to an aid station, then flown to a hospital in England.

"They put me in traction," he recalled. "I was flat on my back. They put a harness around my head and attached weights to the harness. It evidently stretched the spine enough so the nerve got healed up in some way.

"The paralysis wore off and here I am, 99 years old," he said.

Rossman was in the hospital until December. Then he was shipped back to France.

"I went right back to C company and into the Battle of the Bulge," he said. That battle, from December 1944 to January 1945, was the last major German offensive on the Western Front during World War II.

"They wanted everybody who could walk," Rossman said.

But the company commander soon decided that, given the injury that Rossman had survived, he didn't belong in a battle taking place in two feet of snow. He was reclassified and worked in a base post office near Paris from January until November 1945.

Rossman doesn't remember VE (Victory in Europe) Day, May 8, 1945, when the Allies accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany.

But he does remember VJ (Victory over Japan) Day, Aug. 15, 1945, when Imperial Japan surrendered to the Allies, ending the war.

"I was in London on furlough from France," he recalled. "I got in London on VJ Day night and they were dancing in the streets. We realized that the war was over."

Rossman returned to the United States in November 1945.

"As soon as I went by the Statue of Liberty, I said 'Thank God, I made it home.'"

He was discharged on Dec. 15, 1945, and returned to Minonk. He began a long carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, working in the Minonk Post Office, then on city and rural routes around Minonk, then on a rural Normal route before retiring in 1979. Then he worked at Minonk State Bank before retiring for good in 1985.

He and his wife, Bernie, moved to Normal in 2000, then into Westminster Village in Bloomington two years ago.

Private First Class Rossman received the Purple Heart for his injury, the Bronze Star for being in combat and the French Legion of Honor for fighting on French soil.

What does VJ Day mean to Rossman?

"It means we saved a lot of lives," he said. "Of course, we dropped the (Atomic) bomb and a lot of lives were lost but if we invaded Japan, we would have lost a lot of Americans."

'Many of them were my friends'

On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Barb and Alice Segobiano left 7 a.m. Mass. They were planning to go to a friend's house for breakfast when Alice said, "No, we're going home," Barb Segobiano recalled.

To this day, she doesn't know why Alice, her older sister, decided that they should go home instead.

"I guess God didn't want us yet," Segobiano concluded.

Segobiano, then Barb Thompson, lived in Honolulu, near Pearl Harbor, with Alice and their mother, Flo. Her father, Harry Thompson, then a chief petty officer, was stationed at Pearl Harbor and was the officer in charge that day of the submarine USS Narwhal.

After the girls got home, they heard loud rumbling, went outside and realized that the planes were Japanese aircraft. The larger bombers headed to Pearl Harbor but the smaller fighters came over the Thompson's neighborhood and opened fire. Gunfire landed just a few feet in front of the girls and they and their mother ran inside, turned on the radio and heard that Pearl Harbor was under attack by the Japanese.

They nailed blankets to the windows and huddled with another family in the middle of their home as the bombing went on for nearly two hours. They cried and prayed.

When they went out the next morning, they thought they would see Japanese soldiers but instead saw tents for civilians whose homes had been bombed. Among those killed were the two friends who she and Alice were going to join for breakfast.

The girls were devastated and worried about their father.

Three weeks later, she and Alice returned to school and nearly half of Barb's classmates were gone.

"I found out that those friends were Japanese who were put in camps and stayed there until the war was over," Barb recalled. "There was a lot of crying in those days."

In late December, they found out their father was alive and he spent an afternoon with them. He told them that, on Dec. 7, while his crew fired back at the planes, the submarines didn't get bombed, so, after the bombing stopped, the crew dove into the water to rescue as many men as they could.

On Feb. 8, 1942, Barb, her sister and mother were among civilians evacuated to San Francisco. After three years, they moved to Bloomington to be near her father's parents in case he didn't make it home.

Barb, now 86, doesn't remember much about VJ Day — "just that my mother was extremely excited."

But her husband, Paul Segobiano, has memories. At the time, he was living in the same westside Bloomington neighborhood where he and Barb live today.

Paul Segobiano, 87, recalls praying in school and a celebration in the neighborhood that night.

"There certainly was a celebration in the streets," he said.

After the war, Barb, her sister and mother returned to Honolulu and Harry Thompson completed his Naval service. They returned to the Bloomington-Normal area in 1948.

Barb became a nurse, she and Paul married, and they had five children, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. They have been living in the same west-side home for 60 years.

Paul, a Korean War veteran, worked at Illinois State University for years, founded with Barb the Bloomington Knockers youth football program, served on the McLean County Board for 45 years and is director of development for the Great Plains Life Foundation, which works to keep kids in school.

What does VJ Day mean to Barb today?

"It means that we are a strong nation. ... I know I was happy that the Japanese were conquered, but many of them were my friends. There was a lot of devastation."

Paul said, "I served in the military to protect that flag. In the service, you learn discipline and respect. We are one nation. ... War brings death and destruction. So much can be avoided if we meet at the table."

'There was relief but apprehension'

For much of 1943 through '45, Art Leach lived 50 to 100 feet above the water.

That was the altitude that he and other U.S. Naval fighter pilots would try to maintain to fly under Japanese radar as they would fly 400 mph toward Japanese targets in the Pacific.

"We would be launched (from an aircraft carrier) at 3:30 or 4 o'clock in the morning a couple hundred miles from our target and would fly 50 to 100 feet off the water under the radar," Leach, 100, recalled from his Odell home. "If we ran into rainstorms, we'd need to go up to 14,000 to 15,000 feet.

"Our targets were ships, (air field) runways, factories, trains and convoys," he said.

Leach grew up in Morris and was a senior at Illinois Wesleyan University when he was drafted. He was allowed to graduate on June 8, 1942. Two days later, he was in uniform.

After receiving his wings as a Naval fighter pilot in May 1943, he was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown. His fighter unit engaged the Japanese in the Philippines, Formosa (now Taiwan), Iwo Jima, Okinawa, French Indo-China (now Vietnam), China and then Japan.

He has no idea how many combat missions, or sorties, he completed. He was shot at but his Hellcat aircraft was never hit and he was never wounded.

He and his unit were doing bombing missions over Tokyo, targeting factories and airport runways, in August 1945.

"That's when they launched the A (atomic) bomb and we didn't have to hit Tokyo anymore," he recalled. "It was sort of a sigh of relief."

A week later on Aug. 15, the Japanese surrendered on VJ Day. Leach recalls having a drink.

"We had to celebrate the end of the war," he said. "But we didn't know what would happen to us. There was relief but apprehension about what was going to happen to you."

Leach returned home, became an insurance and real estate broker, then also a banker, joining what would become known as Morris Savings & Loan. He retired from there as president in 1981.

He also joined the Naval air reserves and was discharged in 1956 as a senior lieutenant.

While Leach said "we need more patriotism in this country," he loves peace as only a veteran can.

"We won the war but I don't think Japan hates us and I don't think we hate them. I don't think we ever did. Wars are started by politicians and the rest of us get sucked in."

"It (World War II), like all wars, was supposed to be the war that ends all wars, and it never does," Leach said.

'I felt freedom breathing the air that night'

On the night of Aug. 15, 1945, Masako Takayasu felt freedom.

She did it by opening a window.

"Until that night, every night, we couldn't open a window. We'd close it and cover it to prevent light from going out" to not attract the attention of the Allied fighter pilots overhead.

"That night, I still remember, to open the windows and get the fresh air and feel the wind. Outside, it was so black but I enjoyed the fresh air that night. That was a wonderful experience. I didn't know what was happening next but there was no air raid. Life was coming back."

"I couldn't know the meaning of the word freedom but I felt freedom breathing the air that night. I remember that feeling still."

That may appear ironic because she was Japanese and heard earlier that day that Japan had surrendered to the allies. But she and her family had suffered through daily air raids and had little to eat.

"That was war," she said.

Takayasu, now 91, has lived in Bloomington since 1986 when her husband, Wako, became vice president of Diamond-Star Motors, later Mitsubishi Motors North America, in Normal. He later became president of the Japanese Saturday school in Normal. He died in 2011.

Masako Takayasu was born and raised in Tokyo. Her father was a government official, whose position at the end of the war was governor of Osaka.

While life was happy before the war, that changed as the war dragged on.

"The war was getting worse and worse," she recalled. "School turned into kind of a factory," with part of the school day spent rolling gauze wraps, sewing fur collars for the coats of soldiers fighting in northern China and building small airplane parts.

"We didn't know how they needed it," she recalled. "We did what we were told to do. I think everybody was very careful talking about the war. Particularly students, we couldn't question an elder. ... We were ordered to do something so we just obeyed."

Near the end of the war, Tokyo was targeted for bombings and air raids at night and during the day, she said.

"We couldn't sleep in our pajamas so we could be safe and evacuate. We had an underground shelter under a garden and we would bring our suitcases with us into the shelter until the end of the air raid. We so much appreciated when everybody would get together at dinner time because, in the morning, we were not sure if everyone would come back again."

By the end of the war, food was scarce. "We had no sugar or sweets for two to three years. White rice was a dream. It was really hungry time."

They ate anything they could. "I don't remember anything enjoyable," she said.

By the end of the war, her younger brother had been sent to the country along with other young children and she was in Kyoto at a a Buddhist school.

"Aug. 15 we were told everybody must get together and listen to the radio," she recalled. For the first time, she heard the voice of the emperor but, because of his dialect, she could barely understand him.

"He made an announcement that the war had ended," she recalled. The adults, mostly women, started to cry.

That night, she opened the window.

At the start of the American occupation, "people were so much afraid. They were afraid young girls would be raped. ... But the Americans were so kind and so nice.

"We were so lucky to have American occupation instead of Russian. I think most Japanese really appreciated General MacArthur. His policy was ideal."

In 1953, she married Wako Takayasu. His career as a Mitsubishi International Corporation executive took him and Masako to Tokyo, Los Angeles and New York, then to Bloomington-Normal with Mitsubishi in 1986.

"First time for both of us to live in a small community," she recalled. "I think, 'There's nothing but cornfields.' I was discouraged. But we found gradually this is a wonderful community. People are so nice and kind. Gradually we feel this is a paradise."

What are her thoughts on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day?

"I hope no war because war is the worst thing. I don't think we should fight each other. We should appreciate each other."

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

