Watch now: Ashmore Estates to be featured on YouTube paranormal investigation series

Gowen said they used “a bunch of different tactics” at Ashmore Estates, with results including hearing footsteps and seeing a piece of equipment knocked off its stand.

It appeared to be what’s called a “K2 anomaly,” an electromagnetic surge when a spirit tries to manifest itself, “like someone’s trying to contact us,” he said.

Gowen said he and the rest of the show’s crew are “totally fine” with those who doubt the paranormal, and they can still enjoy the history lessons the show provides.

“We need healthy skeptics to keep us honest, keep pushing us for more concrete evidence,” he said.

Sometimes, what sounds like noise from a rusted pipe ends up being just that, and “we’re trying to weed away what can be explained,” he added.

Terry said Ashmore Estates is booked for paranormal investigations most Friday and Saturday nights and some week nights as well. It’s also been used as a wedding location and for people who simply want to visit, he said.

With Ashmore Estates’ history also including it serving as a target for trespassers and vandalism, Terry issued a warning that there are now several security surveillance video cameras at the site.

