Watch now: Bloomington business was giant in local printing industry

They say all good things must come to an end, and 2020 saw the end of an era with the final book being printed at the Pantagraph Printing & Stationery Company (independent of the Pantagraph newspaper).
Throughout its 174-year history, Pantagraph Printing was your one-stop shop. Customers could purchase virtually any office supply from the sales room (which eventually moved to a separate location at Towanda Plaza in 1974 and operated as Pantagraph Office Equipment and Supplies until it was bought out in 1989) and have just about any project printed, bound, and shipped.
The company had an extensive catalog of items it printed, including pamphlets, ledgers, books, stationery, greeting cards, stock certificates, insurance policies, flyers and labels. Exploring the breadth of what Pantagraph Printing produced since its founding in 1846 is a trip through the history of our community, our nation, and our world.
The Pantagraph Printing & Stationery Company was originally part of the Pantagraph newspaper, Bloomington-Normal’s oldest newspaper. The newspaper can trace its roots back to the first paper published in McLean County in 1837, the Bloomington Observer and McLean County Advocate, owned by Jesse Fell (founder of Illinois State Normal University, among other accomplishments).
Fell ceased publication of the paper after only 18 months, but it was revived by R.B. Mitchell in 1845 as the McLean County Register. It was under Mitchell that the “job department” (by which Pantagraph Printing was first known) began production in 1846.
Ownership of the business (which included both the newspaper and job department) changed hands several times (including Fell again, in 1851 and 1868). It was in 1853 that the business’s name was changed once and for all to The Pantagraph (meaning “to write all things”) by owner C.P. Merriman.
According to company reminiscences, the job department “received little, if any, attention” until 1855 when William Foote (who had been a foreman in the business) purchased The Pantagraph. During Foote’s tenure as owner (1855 to 1860), The Pantagraph became “known throughout the West for the excellence of its job printing,” winning awards at several state fairs throughout the Midwest.
By 1875, when William O. Davis (son-in-law of Jesse Fell) was sole owner and proprietor, business in the printing job department had dwindled significantly. In order to save the job department, it was up to James Roney (who was made the foreman of the print job department in 1876) to prove to Davis that his department was worth saving. It appears he was successful in his efforts, which encouraged Davis to invest in new equipment and presses to continue the work properly.
Business in the job printing department exploded and the company continued to expand by adding additional departments such as a separate bookbindery.
At the same time, the newspaper side continued to grow as well. By 1883, it became necessary to separate the two divisions; the Daily and Weekly Pantagraph, and Pantagraph Printing Establishment (which included the job printing department and bindery), with the latter managed by Roney.
By 1889, Davis wanted to devote all of his attention to the newspaper and sold his ownership of Pantagraph Printing to Roney and several other employees. On Aug. 1, 1889, the company was incorporated as the Pantagraph Printing & Stationery Company, with Roney as vice president and general manager.
The two separate businesses remained in the same building at 301 W. Washington St. until 1904 when Pantagraph Printing moved to 217 W. Jefferson St. because of the need for more space for continued expansion. As a result of the Great Downtown Fire of 1900, the company was able to buy an empty lot that previous was home to a livery stable to erect a new four-story building.
The original structure was designed by well-known local architect, Arthur L. Pillsbury, who designed several other downtown buildings after the Great Fire, and several additions and renovations were made over the years.
During this time of transition and growth, Alonzo Dolan became associated with the company. Though he was new to The Pantagraph, he was no stranger to the printing business. Dolan came to Bloomington from Brunswick, Maine, in 1881 to work for the Daily Leader newspaper, a rival of the Pantagraph. The Leader offered Dolan $7 per week (or $170 today) if he could “get himself to Bloomington, which was an offer that was too good to turn down.” After working at the Leader for a short time, he came to The Pantagraph and began working in the composing room. By 1889, he was foreman of the newly reorganized Pantagraph Printing company.
In the years that followed, Dolan acquired stock and part ownership in the company. He was elected to the board of directors by 1895 and eventually became its treasurer. At the time of his death in 1942, he had served as president of the company for over 20 years. His sons Ned and Fred Sr. also joined the business, followed by grandsons Alonzo, Jr. (Lon), and Fred Jr., then finally, great-grandsons Fred III and Michael. Michael took over as president of the company and remained as such through the end of production in December 2020.
The Dolan family helped the business flourish for over 100 years. Alonzo Dolan, a Mason for 56 years, has been credited with being responsible for the company printing Illinois and international Masonic items such as the Illinois Proceedings of the Grand Lodge, Proceedings of the Supreme Council, Rituals of the Supreme County, and the List of Grand Lodges (a publication Pantagraph Printing produced for over 115 years).
In addition to thousands of books, Pantagraph Printing also printed the Supreme and Appellate Court Proceedings for the State of Illinois and Teacher of English to Speakers of Other Languages. Bloomington-based insurance company State Farm had its first auto insurance policy and life insurance policies printed by the company in the 1920s.
On Monday of this past week, several staff members of the McLean County Museum of History were invited to tour Pantagraph Printing so that we could expand our collection of the company’s history. It was a trip through time, with Lars LaBounty, vice president of operations, who has worked at the company for over 42 years, as our guide. As we explored the four-story building, we were dazzled by the beauty of the architecture, thrilled with stories from throughout the ages, and shown many pieces of history that made our eyes grow wide in wonderment. We saw book samples, paper products, account ledgers, and of course equipment that once printed and bound published items.
No job was too big or too small for this giant in the local printing industry.
