Watch now: Bloomington man brings piece of Lincoln's history to Springfield museum

SPRINGFIELD — A retired Bloomington attorney and Lincoln scholar, Guy Fraker was finally able to read two pieces of history together: a letter penned by the 16th president and one sent to him before he made it to the national stage.

“Those of us who have been lucky enough to serve as caretakers for Lincoln letters and artifacts have an obligation to ensure they will be shared with the public for generations to come,” Fraker said. “This letter belongs in Illinois at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.”

The letter, which was sent from Springfield on Nov. 27, 1854, joined the museum’s collection Thursday morning upon Fraker’s donation. It will be displayed in the Treasures Gallery for one month, beginning July 7, when the current display of the Emancipation Proclamation ends.

Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, said the museum was honored Fraker “believes so strongly in the ALPLM’s mission that he is willing to donate this treasure.”

"Mr. Fraker's gift to the library, where people will be able to see this letter and learn from it for many generations, is an act of public service very much in keeping with this Lincoln tradition," she said.

The letter was addressed to Lincoln’s friend Elihu N. Powell, an attorney from Peoria, as a response to an earlier note from Powell that reminded Lincoln that serving in the Illinois House would make him ineligible to run for the U.S. Senate in 1855.

Lincoln wrote, “Acting on your advice, and my own judgment, I have declined accepting the office of Representative of this county.”

“Lincoln wrote it at a pivotal time in his life,” Shutt said. “Would he focus on the law or make a return to politics? His decision changed history, so it’s appropriate for this letter to find a home at the library and museum dedicated to telling the story of Lincoln’s impact on the world.”

Shutt noted this letter captures Lincoln weighing his future.

"We don't see this confident man of destiny we still often picture," she said. "This letter helps us to understand Abraham Lincoln as a man, not a myth or monument."

Fraker said he was given the letter by Marilyn Townley, widow of Judge Wayne Townley Jr., who presided over court in the McLean County courthouse.

“I was ecstatic about my acquisition,” he said. “These things are never owned. I felt like I was a caretaker and I was entrusted with this document. So today, to have this privilege to unload that responsibility is a privilege.”

Fraker said his decision to donate the letter was largely because of the help that Acquisitions Chief Ian Hunt provided in tracking down the related letter at the Library of Congress, adding he “can't think of a better place for this document than the greatest Lincoln institution in the country.”

Historian Paul Angle once called the letter containing Lincoln's decision to decline the Illinois House seat as “in a sense, the most interesting document Lincoln ever wrote,” because it sent him in the direction of the U.S. Senate, running as a Whig in 1855.

According to the museum, Lincoln withdrew from that race and gave his support to another candidate, who shared his views on restricting the spread of slavery.

Lincoln ran for the Senate seat again in 1858 as a Republican. He lost that race to Stephen Douglas but drew national attention, placing him on the path to the White House.

