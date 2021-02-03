Watch now: Bloomington-Normal salutes four chaplains turned heroes aboard World War II vessel

"The ship went down, and it went down very rapidly, so there was not a lot of time to do anything except try to survive," Vogler said. "You've got utter chaos going on up there, and yet the chaplains stayed composed."

The Dorchester's sinking took 27 minutes, and ultimately killed 675 men, including the four chaplains.

Vogler joined other veterans and community members Wednesday on the east side of the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington — 78 years after the ship's sinking, to honor the four chaplains with a ceremony.

One of the chaplains, Fox, had strong ties to the state and the region.

After serving in Word War I, Fox graduated from the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, then practiced as an itinerant Methodist preacher.

Years later, Fox held a student pastorage at a church in Downs, and in 1931 he graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University. He went on to be appointed an Army chaplain in July 1942 and began active duty Aug. 8, 1942.

None of the four chaplains, Vogler said, had to join the military. Nonetheless, they joined because they believed they could best serve their religion, their country and their fellow man by "giving unselfishly to a cause much greater than themselves."