Watch now: Bloomington-Normal salutes four chaplains turned heroes aboard World War II vessel

BLOOMINGTON — The scene aboard the United States Army Transport Dorchester shortly after midnight on Feb. 3, 1943, was absolute chaos.
Troops scrambled to escape below-zero Atlantic Ocean water filling the hull. The electrical system was dismantled, leaving the ship dark. Lifeboats were haphazardly filled and lowered. Some men jumped overboard.
The ship, which 11 days earlier had departed New York and was heading toward Greenland, had been slammed by a torpedo launched from a German submarine.
The resulting explosion damaged some of the 13 lifeboats and 45 rubber rafts, and killed a majority of the 902 troops onboard. Many of the survivors did not know how to swim, and most were not wearing their life jackets at the time of the impact.
The moment seemed void of hope.
But amid the confusion and the panic stood four chaplains — 42-year-old Methodist minister George L. Fox; 32-year-old Jewish rabbi Alexander D. Goode; 32-year-old Reformed Church of America minister Clark V. Poling; and 35-year-old Catholic priest John P. Washington.
They assisted the surviving troops into lifeboats, helped the wounded and at one point offered up their own life jackets to the soldiers, according to Jerry Vogler, American Legion Post 635 adjutant and McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission Superintendent.
"The ship went down, and it went down very rapidly, so there was not a lot of time to do anything except try to survive," Vogler said. "You've got utter chaos going on up there, and yet the chaplains stayed composed."
The Dorchester's sinking took 27 minutes, and ultimately killed 675 men, including the four chaplains.
Vogler joined other veterans and community members Wednesday on the east side of the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington — 78 years after the ship's sinking, to honor the four chaplains with a ceremony.
One of the chaplains, Fox, had strong ties to the state and the region.
After serving in Word War I, Fox graduated from the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, then practiced as an itinerant Methodist preacher.
Years later, Fox held a student pastorage at a church in Downs, and in 1931 he graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University. He went on to be appointed an Army chaplain in July 1942 and began active duty Aug. 8, 1942.
None of the four chaplains, Vogler said, had to join the military. Nonetheless, they joined because they believed they could best serve their religion, their country and their fellow man by "giving unselfishly to a cause much greater than themselves."
Ultimately, Vogler said, they "voluntarily, deliberately and without hesitation" acted to not only help their shipmates, "but also inspired the nation and the world."
Fox and the other three chaplains, according to survivor reports, could be seen standing on the aft deck, holding hands and reciting prayers together in three languages, as the ship went down bow-first.
That image, Vogler said, can especially serve as a guiding beacon of composure and unity during modern times.
"In the spirit of the remembrance of the four chaplains, we need to rededicate ourselves to take the actions of the four chaplains to heart," Vogler said. "The four chaplains lived their faith, their values, and their duty, honor and love of the country. Can we do less?"