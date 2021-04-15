Watch now: Exhibit recalls Reagan's Illinois roots

EUREKA — As president, Ronald Reagan was the leader of the free world. But he was also a man with a self-deprecating sense of humor.

So what would he think of a new temporary exhibit at the Ronald Reagan Museum on the campus of his alma mater, Eureka College?

“I think he’d get a good kick out of them. He would find them comical,” said Cassandra Chapman, museum curator and Regan archivist.

“I’ve seen different clips of him telling jokes about his own age,” she said. “We do have a video that runs here in the museum that’s called ‘Stand Up Reagan’ that has different little clips of him telling jokes. … He had a really great sense of humor.”

There’s a Ronald Reagan bobblehead by Royal Bobbles and a Funko-Pop collectible figurine from 2020. There are two books of paper dolls from 1983 — one featuring Ronald Regan and one focuses on first lady Nancy Reagan.