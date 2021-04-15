Watch now: Exhibit recalls Reagan's Illinois roots

EUREKA — As president, Ronald Reagan was the leader of the free world. But he was also a man with a self-deprecating sense of humor.
So what would he think of a new temporary exhibit at the Ronald Reagan Museum on the campus of his alma mater, Eureka College?
“I think he’d get a good kick out of them. He would find them comical,” said Cassandra Chapman, museum curator and Regan archivist.
“I’ve seen different clips of him telling jokes about his own age,” she said. “We do have a video that runs here in the museum that’s called ‘Stand Up Reagan’ that has different little clips of him telling jokes. … He had a really great sense of humor.”
There’s a Ronald Reagan bobblehead by Royal Bobbles and a Funko-Pop collectible figurine from 2020. There are two books of paper dolls from 1983 — one featuring Ronald Regan and one focuses on first lady Nancy Reagan.
The outfits included for the Ronald Reagan paper doll cover various aspects of his private and political life from Hollywood to the White House. Yes, there is a costume from “Bedtime for Bonzo.”
The Nancy Reagan paper doll book contains 31 different ensembles, including gowns and suits by designers such as Bill Blass and James Galanos.
There’s even a “talking” Ronald Reagan doll. Unfortunately, this particular version of the Great Communicator has lost his voice. Among the phrases the doll said, according to the box, are “I have only one thing to say to the tax increasers: Go ahead, make my day” and “Mr. Gorbachev … tear down this wall.”
The most unusual item in the exhibit is an “inflatable house guest” resembling Reagan. Chapman said she doesn't think that one was an authorized, lincense product.
Reagan graduated from Eureka in 1932 and served as president of the United States from 1981 to 1989. The museum opened in 1994.
“What makes our collection so unique is we have the second largest collection, outside of the Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, of items donated by President Reagan himself,” said Chapman.
Reagan returned to his alma mater several times.
Another new exhibit is “dedicated to Ronald Reagan’s continued connection to Eureka College and Eureka, Illinois,” said Chapman. It includes a “Key to the City of Eureka” presented to Reagan in 1967 when he gave a speech at the dedication of the Melnick Library while he was governor of California.
Other items on display at the museum include the Golden Globe Award for Hollywood Citizenship presented to Reagan in 1956, models of Air Force One and the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, portraits of Reagan and items from his collegiate, acting and political careers.
North of the Donald Cerf Center, which houses the museum, is the Reagan Peace Garden, which includes a bust of Reagan and a section of the Berlin Wall.
Access to the museum is by appointment only because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visits of up to 30 people can be arranged by contacting Chapman at cchapman@eureka.edu or by calling 309-467-6475.
