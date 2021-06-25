Watch now: Fremont Cemetery, among area's oldest, undergoing restoration

HEYWORTH — Fremont Cemetery in Funks Grove Township has been around for close to two centuries. But although it’s old, it’s not forgotten.

Trish Tilton, the township supervisor, wants to make sure it is remembered — along with the hardy souls buried there who settled the area.

“This is the heritage of the area. We’d hate to lose it,” said Tilton, standing amid old grave markers, some broken or faded, many covered in moss or mildew, as the wind whipped across the prairie.

Some newer markers have been placed by families, such as one for Samuel Hammitt and his wife, Catherine McElhiney, who died in 1862 and 1857, respectively, “erected in their memory by grateful descendants in the bicentennial year 1976.”

The cemetery dates back to about 1830 and is among the oldest in Central Illinois, said Tilton. It includes the graves of at least one Revolutionary War veteran, Frederick Eveland, who died in 1836, she said.

The cemetery is along a lane going south from East 50 North Road, just west of North 950 East Road, almost exactly between Heyworth and McLean.

“It’s really a nice spot they picked. You can see so far,” said Tilton.

“There are a lot of babies here,” she said, noting the struggles of early pioneers and “the hardships they must have put up with.”

Kevin Lowery, as part of an Eagle Scout project in 1975, researched the prairie, cleaning up the area and resetting some gravestones that had been covered by sod. More recently, in 2018, Keagan Smith helped reassemble broken gravestone and reset them in concrete as part of his Eagle Scout project.

“A lot of the broken stones were just thrown in a pile” and Smith had to figure out which pieces went together, said Tilton.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was able to repair or reassemble about 20 markers, but more work needs to be done — some requiring professional expertise, she said.

"The township is in the process of piecing together the markers they can and restoring them to a more dignified state," she said.

Tilton has been in contact with Mark Ifft of Pontiac Granite and hopes to have him take a look at what needs to be done.

When Darrell Cameron began mowing the cemetery, he was bothered by how overgrown parts of the cemetery were. Brush covered many of the graves.

“The stones were being swallowed up,” said Cameron’s widow, Susan, and the brush covered “so much of the cemetery, you couldn’t appreciate it.”

Work was done to clear the brush and make the cemetery more open and inviting, especially for people researching their ancestry and coming to find the graves of their ancestors, said Tilton.

Darrell Cameron, who died in 2018, formed a real attachment to the cemetery in the 12 years he cared for it, said Tilton and Susan Cameron.

“I wanted to do something for Fremont and have his presence here,” said Susan Cameron, as she looked at three Acer October Glory trees recently planted at the cemetery in her late husband’s memory. “They were his favorite. This is just perfect.”

There’s still more to do, said Tilton.

A man came out and did “witching” for graves — similar to water witching — and found many unmarked graves, said Tilton. She would like a more complete search to be done and for some type of markers to be placed.

“There is a lot of history here,” said Tilton.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.