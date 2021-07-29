Watch now: Go inside the restored McLean County Museum of History

BLOOMINGTON — Walking up the steps leading to the McLean County Museum of History's rotunda, visitors can see the care that has been put into preserving the "jewel of downtown Bloomington."

The two-story 1903 building — once used as the county's fourth courthouse — has undergone significant renovation and restoration projects in recent years to protect and maintain a piece of art, culture and history.

"The austerity and grandeur of the building, it's a piece of art as architecture," said Executive Director Julie Emig. "It's worth preserving because in its beauty it reminds us about what's possible to create and sustain over time.

"It would be very sad if this building were leveled and we didn't have this anchor in the community."

In just a year the museum has taken significant strides to maintain and restore the building, including a $600,000 bathroom renovation and restoration of its original light fixtures that first started seven years ago. Those two projects were funded in part by an Illinois Department of Natural Resources award of $254,800 through the Public Museum Capital Grant Program in 2014.

But, the projects were stalled in 2015 when funding for museum and park projects were frozen throughout the state.

It wasn't until 2018 that the museum finally saw the grant money to begin the restoration project, which also received substantial private donations toward completion.

"It's a marvelous building," said Executive Director Emeritus Greg Koos. "Doing restoration at this level just adds so much to the visitor's experience.

"It helps us better understand the architect's intent and the quality."

Construction and renovation began last year, and by February the museum's bathrooms were completely updated with modern technology and a multi-colored tile floor that complements the museum's aesthetic, a major upgrade from the 1970s bathrooms.

"We want to ensure that the building reflects the past in a way that it was intended to and the community can really come in and share in what it is we have in maintaining this 1903 courthouse," said Emig.

The museum is still working closely with contractors to perfectly color match the original finishing of its light fixtures, which were squirreled away beneath a staircase within the museum.

In the 1980s, Koos said, the decorative hardware was painted bronze, taking away from the original antique look. To restore the fixtures, Koos and museum staff worked with contractors to find the original paint recipes that gave the fixtures an antique look.

“When the courthouse building was constructed, the designer, the architect, one of the things they wanted to do was give the building a great sense of age," said Koos. "That’s one of the reasons they used this American Renaissance type of architecture.

“The county in the 1980s got into the idea that the age finish was a sign of neglect. They didn’t understand that it was intentional."

More than 100 light fixtures were returned to their original color and reinstalled with LED Edison lightbulbs. Several fixtures are still undergoing the process, with completion expected in the coming weeks.

The county also approved spending nearly $600,000 to repair the museum's roof, which leaked around 14 gallons of water into the building in June 2020.

The "built-up" roofing system, which is supported by steel joists on clay tile, was intended to prevent fires after the previous courthouse was destroyed in a 1900 fire, according to documents provided by the museum.

Due to that design, the roof required substantial maintenance and repair every 10 to 20 years, but it was 10 years overdue for repair when the flooding hit last summer.

Roof repairs began at the start of June and are ongoing.

“We have galleries on the third floor that we want to restore and have goals for them, but we can’t use them until the interior is repaired because the water has seeped so much into the plaster walls that it’s peeling off, and there are places even where you touch the wall in some of our storage areas where it almost has a spongy feel to it,” said Emig.

She added, “The county is committed to helping us repair the interior, but clearly the first goal was the roof so we wouldn’t have further damage.”

Preservation of such a monumental landmark is more than maintaining the building, however. For over a century the courthouse yard, located in the heart of downtown Bloomington, has served as center for activity, including protests, rallies, farmers markets, memorials and more.

The museum, started by the McLean County Historical Society, grew out of a single room within the courthouse. The building was nearly demolished twice, once in 1965 and later in 1988, before the county proposed a partnership with the historical society for the building to house the museum.

The society relocated the museum to the building and opened its doors in the 1990s. It is now home to nearly 20,000 historical artifacts, more than 15,000 books and periodicals on the county and Central Illinois history, and an extensive archive.

As the museum looks to maintaining the building, it is also growing in other aspects.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic the museum has expanded its educational programming to include virtual and live-streamed events to reach a wider audience.

And thanks to a $250,000 grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services, the museum is now digitizing 50,000 of more than 1 million historical Pantagraph photos donated to the museum. The museum has previously digitized 36,000 photographic negatives dating back to the 1930s.

"We continually hear from scholars and historians and people in this industry that our library is the largest county library they’ve ever seen at a museum or historical site," said Emig. "Above and beyond that, they noted that in preserving it (the building) and upholding it, keeping it as a centerpiece for the community, that is really our richest physical asset.”

