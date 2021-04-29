Watch now: Historic plane lands in Bloomington

First flown in 1928, the "Tin Goose" is one of 199 Tri-Motor airplanes built by the Ford Motor Company between 1926 and 1933.

Thacker said the airplane was the "very first large transport airplane that was from the ground-up designed to haul passengers."

The craft served Transcontinental Air Transport, Transcontinental and Western Air (TWA) and Grand Canyon Airlines from 1931 to 1937, when it was reassigned as a sightseeing vehicle.

The plane fell into disrepair and underwent restorations in the 1970s and 1990s, according to EAA's website, and the museum bought it in 2014.

It now flies between chapters of EAA and is piloted, maintained and hosted by volunteers, including eight other pilots.

"Yes it's a 1928 airplane, a 1928 design, but it's been brought up to 2021 standards," Thacker said, adding that the plane is safe and "a hoot" to ride in.

The plane is still powered by three, single-propeller orbital engines — one on each wing and one in the middle — and features update brake and navigation technology.