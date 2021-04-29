Watch now: Historic plane lands in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — "It's amazing something older than me is still flying."
That was Mark Langley's initial reaction as he and about a dozen other members of a local aviation group on Thursday looked up to watch a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor Airplane pass over their heads.
The historic plane eventually landed, taxied and was tugged into a hangar at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
It will repeat that cycle over the next few days, thanks to the national nonprofit enthusiast group Experimental Aircraft Association, Bloomington-Normal's EAA Chapter 129 and Synergy Flight Center.
Rides are $70 for adults and $50 for those under 17 years old, and available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday from a hangar to the east of the Prairie Aviation Museum, 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington.
Weather permitting, each ride lasts about 10 minutes and will cover most of the Twin Cities, from the airport to downtown Bloomington to the Illinois State University campus to Heartland Community College to Eastland Mall and back.
Each of the craft's 10 seats is next to a small plastic window and the plane reaches about 1,500 feet, meaning passengers will be able to clearly spot landmarks and features on the ground.
The last time the 93-year-old aircraft, which is owned by the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, landed in Bloomington-Normal was 2018.
During that visit, the plane was piloted by Captain Bill Thacker, a local commercial airline pilot who owns the Thacker Field airstrip near Chenoa.
Thacker also set down the plane on Thursday, after flying it from Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He's piloted the plane for around nine years, and has completed several hundred flights with it.
"We've been together a long time," Thacker told The Pantagraph during a tour of the plane. "It's a grand old lady and she has a wonderful personality, but she's definitely likes to be in charge."
First flown in 1928, the "Tin Goose" is one of 199 Tri-Motor airplanes built by the Ford Motor Company between 1926 and 1933.
Thacker said the airplane was the "very first large transport airplane that was from the ground-up designed to haul passengers."
The craft served Transcontinental Air Transport, Transcontinental and Western Air (TWA) and Grand Canyon Airlines from 1931 to 1937, when it was reassigned as a sightseeing vehicle.
The plane fell into disrepair and underwent restorations in the 1970s and 1990s, according to EAA's website, and the museum bought it in 2014.
It now flies between chapters of EAA and is piloted, maintained and hosted by volunteers, including eight other pilots.
"Yes it's a 1928 airplane, a 1928 design, but it's been brought up to 2021 standards," Thacker said, adding that the plane is safe and "a hoot" to ride in.
The plane is still powered by three, single-propeller orbital engines — one on each wing and one in the middle — and features update brake and navigation technology.
The cockpit still features original gauges and wooden steering wheels adorned with the "Ford" emblem. The interior is finished with hardwood trimmings, Art-Deco lights and leather seats.
Outside, the plane is covered in a polished skin made of corrugated aluminum.
Thacker said flying the Tri-Motor is noticeably different than flying a commercial jet.
"And so unlike the (Boeing) 787s that I fly for a living, this one, I gotta adapt to her," Thacker said. "But I think about the relationship between the two and how fortunate I am to be one of the nine guys who get to fly this ... what basically the airline industry was birthed from."
