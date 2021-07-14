Watch now: Lincoln Festival in Bloomington returns

BLOOMINGTON – “Travel” the 8th Judicial Circuit, grab crafts to make at home, catch a baseball game or hop on a Zoom call to learn about Abraham Lincoln’s storied ties to the Bloomington-Normal community.

The Abraham Lincoln Festival in Bloomington returns Saturday to various locations across Bloomington-Normal, but without some traditional events as the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

The 2020 festival was canceled because of the pandemic, but that did not stop the Lincoln Festival in Bloomington Board to plan a 2021 hybrid fest.

There will not be Civil War re-enactments or a car show, nor will Lincoln – played by Lincoln presenter Kevin Wood – make a live appearance to speak about the 16th president’s life and impact on the nation and Bloomington-Normal.

“We’re wishing that he could be in person,” said Barb Adams, chair of the Lincoln Festival in Bloomington board. “But back when we were planning it, it made more sense to do Zoom things than to try to do live. When you start (planning) a year ahead of time it’s kind of hard to know what the state of Illinois is going to be doing with COVID.”

Wood will present an online Zoom program at 11 a.m. Saturday portrayed as Lincoln to recount his lifetime, from his childhood to his years leading up to and during his presidency.

“He normally would be dressed as Abraham Lincoln and ride the Lincoln train down from Chicago and get off at Normal, or ‘North Bloomington,’ as he would say,” Adams said.

Following Wood’s Zoom presentation is a 3 p.m. Zoom program hosted by Mary Todd Lincoln, portrayed by Laura Keys.

Keys’ presentation will be set on Oct. 16, 1847, shortly before Lincoln began his term in the U.S. House. It will detail the family’s first trip to Washington.

The Lincoln’s Zooms are hosted by the Bloomington Public Library, while a separate Zoom hosted by the McLean County Museum of History will cover Lincoln’s relations to Illinois State University.

That 1 p.m. Zoom is presented by Tom Emery and Carl Kasten, authors of the book "Abraham Lincoln and the Heritage of Illinois State University."

Between now and Saturday, kids can also pick up Lincoln style crafts from the Bloomington Public Library.

Teens in grades 6-12 can pick up pressed pennies “take and make crafts” between now and July 30 from the Bloomington Public Library. That craft requires registration and is limited to 40 teens.

Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday kids are invited to the McLean County Museum of History’s table on Jefferson Street to take an 8th Judicial Circuit story walk around the museum square to learn about Lincoln’s travels on the circuit as a lawyer.

Kids can also create a lightning bug at the history museum’s table, as “Lincoln would have seen his fair share of fireflies while traveling the prairie when the weather is warm.”

At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday the Prairie Chickens baseball team of McLean County will take on the Creston Regulators for an 1858 style baseball game, which means no baseball gloves and a fly ball caught on a bounce counts as an out.

The games are played at One Normal Plaza in Normal, the former site of the Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Children’s School where orphans of Civil War soldiers played baseball.

“I’m excited to have (Lincoln Festival) back again and I look forward to it next year … to having a full-fledged festival that everyone can come and attend,” Adams said, hoping for no COVID restrictions then. “I know people look forward to certain parts of it and we want to make sure that we have something that draws everybody into the Lincoln stories for Bloomington-Normal.”

