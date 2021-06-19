Watch now: Local history part of Bloomington Juneteenth celebration

The BCAI Cultural Arts and Humanities’ Step Inn Performance Team and Willie Holton Halbert, portraying Merlin Kennedy as Santa Claus, took part in the Juneteenth Celebration June 19, 2021.
BLOOMINGTON – Juneteenth was a cause for celebration and education at the
Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market on Saturday.
Juneteenth,
made an official state and federal holiday this month, marks the arrival of soldiers in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, delivering the news that all enslaved people were now free and the Civil War was over.
The crowd listens on Saturday as Willie Holton Halbert portrays Lucinda Posey and relates Posey's story of swimming in "whites only" Miller Park Lake.
Lenore Sobota
Local history was part of the downtown celebration as Willie Holton Halbert served as a living statue, portraying key figures in Black history in Bloomington-Normal. It showed how the work for freedom and equality didn’t end in 1865.
She told the story of Lucinda Posey, the daughter of slaves, who was prohibited from swimming in Miller Park Lake because of the color of her skin, “but my mama said, ‘Get on in that lake, girl,’” and she stood her ground.
Willie Holton Halbert portrays Bloomington community leader Caribel Washington as part of the Juneteenth celebration in downtown Bloomington on Saturday.
Lenore Sobota
She also
told the story of Caribel Washington, who worked with the YWCA to open up more jobs to Black people in the community. She went to work at State Farm Insurance Co., first as a custodian but eventually as a secretary.
×
Please log in to keep reading.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Willie Holton Halbert shouts out a "Merry Christmas" as part of her portrayal of Merlin Kennedy, Bloomington's first "Black Santa," during Saturday's Juneteenth celebration in downtown Bloomington.
Lenore Sobota
And she told the story of
Merlin Kennedy, walking onto the lawn of the McLean County Museum of History dressed as Santa Claus this June day, relating how he stood on the sidelines wishing everyone “Merry Christmas” when he was stopped from being a Black Santa in a holiday parade.
Members of the BCAI Cultural Arts and Humanities’ Step Inn Performance Team added to the celebration with a dance that reflected a story of history, the fight for rights and hope of glory to come.
The BCAI Cultural Arts and Humanities' Step Inn Performance Team performed their Juneteenth dance on the north side of the McLean County Museum of History on Saturday.
Lenore Sobota
Their coach, Angelica Taylor, said the youths have been working on the dance for about a year as an expression of how they felt
after the murder of George Floyd.
“I’m very proud of them as a team,” she said after their performance, which was greeted by cheers and applause from the crowd.
Signs are held up as part of the dance routine by the BCAI Cultural Arts and Humanities' Stepp Inn Performance Team on Saturday.
Lenore Sobota
The day also included a "Story Walk," put together by the Bloomington Public Library, displaying the book "Juneteenth for Mazie" by Floyd Cooper on a series of signs around the perimeter of the museum grounds.
Chess players were part of the crowd watching Willie Holton Halbert portray key figures in Bloomington Black history as part of the Juneteenth celebration in downtown Bloomington on Saturday.
Lenore Sobota
Saturday's outdoor performance was part of a weeklong event, mostly online, titled "Justice Delayed," sponsored by the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project and City of Bloomington.
Dancers, historical figures part of Juneteenth celebration
062021-blm-loc-2juneteenth
Signs are held up as part of the dance routine by the BCAI Cultural Arts and Humanities' Stepp Inn Performance Team on Saturday.
Lenore Sobota
062021-blm-loc-1juneteenth
The BCAI Cultural Arts and Humanities' Step Inn Performance Team performed their Juneteenth dance on the north side of the McLean County Museum of History on Saturday.
Lenore Sobota
062021-blm-loc-3juneteenth
The crowd listens on Saturday as Willie Holton Halbert portrays Lucinda Posey and relates Posey's story of swimming in "whites only" Miller Park Lake.
Lenore Sobota
062021-blm-loc-4juneteenth
Willie Holton Halbert shouts out a "Merry Christmas" as part of her portrayal of Merlin Kennedy, Bloomington's first "Black Santa," during Saturday's Juneteenth celebration in downtown Bloomington.
Lenore Sobota
062021-blm-loc-5juneteenth
Willie Holton Halbert portrays Bloomington community leader Caribel Washington as part of the Juneteenth celebration in downtown Bloomington on Saturday.
Lenore Sobota
062021-blm-loc-6juneteenth
Chess players were part of the crowd watching Willie Holton Halbert portray key figures in Bloomington Black history as part of the Juneteenth celebration in downtown Bloomington on Saturday.
Lenore Sobota
062021-blm-loc-7juneteenth
Floyd Cooper's book "Juneteenth for Mazie" was part of a Story Walk around the outside of the McLean County Museum of History on Saturday (June 19, 2021).
Lenore Sobota
062021-blm-loc-8juneteenth
Angelica Taylor, coach of the BCAI Cultural Arts and Humanities' Stepp Inn Performance Team, introduces their Juneteenth dance, which she said was designed to "share a bit of our heart with your hearts" during Saturday's celebration.
Lenore Sobota
062021-blm-loc-9juneteenth
Members of BCAI Cultural Arts and Humanities' Step Inn Performance Team take part in a Juneteenth celebration Saturday (June 19, 2021) in downtown Bloomington.
Lenore Sobota
062021-blm-loc-10juneteenth
Members of BCAI Cultural Arts and Humanities' Step Inn Performance Team, express themselves through dance at a Juneteenth celebration on the north side of the McLean County Museum of History on Saturday (June 9, 2021).
Lenore Sobota
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!