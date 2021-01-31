Watch now: Maple 'sirup' runs deep in McLean County history

Ever since human beings have been on the earth, new foods have come into their diets in a variety of ways. Sometimes people observed animals eating a berry or plant without adverse effects; sometimes imminent starvation forced them to take a chance on ingesting a possibly lethal substance. And sometimes happenstance and serendipity teamed up, which might have been the case with maple syrup.
An Iroquois legend explains how, long before Europeans arrived in North America, this important staple in their diet came to be. The story goes that a man returned to camp from a day of hunting and haphazardly plunged his axe into a maple tree trunk for safekeeping. The next day, women found liquid in a bowl that had been left at the base of the tree. Mistaking it for water, they used it to cook venison stew. As the flames caused the liquid to evaporate, a thick substance emerged in the cooking pot. One of them sampled the viscous material and found it had a delightful sweet taste. Thus, it was discovered how maple sugar and syrup could be made from sap.
During the winter, maple trees store their starch in their roots. When spring comes, the starch is converted into sugar and flows upward through the trunk to feed the canopy. The ideal temperatures to bring on the sap flow are mid-20-degree temperatures at night and 40-degree temperatures during the day.
Many northeastern and midwestern indigenous peoples eagerly anticipated the Sugar Moon — the last full moon before spring — which marked the beginning of sugar-making season. The integration of men’s and women’s work in this endeavor lent a festive air to the occasion.
Young and old alike delighted in drinking the partially rendered sap, a delicious and refreshing liquid. They also used maple syrup as a seasoning for corn and other vegetables, and as a condiment on fish and meat. As winter stores began to run low, syrup provided much-needed calories.
This discovery could only have occurred in North America because Acer saccharum, commonly known as “sugar maple,” is a native species not found elsewhere in the world. As European colonization began, indigenous peoples taught the newcomers how to harvest the sap. By the late 1600s, settlers and fur traders had adapted the process by drilling holes in the trunks rather than making incisions in the bark.
Among the first white settlers in McLean County to produce maple syrup was Isaac Funk, who founded Funks Grove in 1824. Over a 40-year period, Funk accumulated 25,000 acres in the area, which included the 40-acre sugarbush (maple grove).
As a 1928 Pantagraph article noted: “Indians were still at the grove when these pioneers arrived. They never molested the settlers and both sides were friendly.” This cordial relationship provided the opportunity for the Funks to learn sugar making from the Kickapoo and Potawatomi who inhabited the area.
Initially, the family made sugar and syrup only for its own consumption. It was not until 1891 that Isaac’s grandson, Arthur Funk, opened the commercial business that continues to this day.
Hazel Funk Holmes, granddaughter of Isaac and cousin of Arthur, took over the business in the early 1920s and continued to manage it until 1947. In her will, Holmes established a trust to protect the timber and farmland in perpetuity.
She included another provision, that the name of the sweet stuff produced in Funks Grove be spelled “sirup,” the preferred spelling when referring to a product made by boiling sap. Even today, “sirup” is used by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its Canadian counterpart when referring to a pure maple product with no additives.
Maple sugar production has always been labor-intensive, even with the development of modern equipment and systems. This accounts for the higher price it commands in the market as compared to products made from high-fructose corn syrup. For this reason, shady entrepreneurs attempted to pass off cheap imitations to the public with various degrees of success.
An 1895 Chicago Tribune article disclosed some of the tricks of the trade used by makers of the ersatz products. According to one broker, “Corncobs will not take the place of maple trees, though it would be a good thing if they could, considering the limited supply of sirup this year. I have had samples sent me of the corncob sirup. It is a sweetish, poorly colored compound which doesn’t taste much like anything and least of all like maple sirup.”
Some “producers” went so far as to add small chips of maple wood to the contents of the tin containers to further the illusion that it was the genuine article.
These counterfeits were caught in a dragnet after Congress passed the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906. An outraged public demanded the law after revelations in Upton Sinclair’s 1906 book, "The Jungle," revealed food adulteration and unsanitary practices in the meat industry. Among other stipulations, the law required truth in labeling, which was designed to raise standards in the food and drug industries and protect the reputations and pocketbooks of honest businessmen.
In 1996, maple syrup producers from nine U.S. states petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to regulate the labeling of products using the word "maple,” claiming that imitation maple products contained insignificant amounts of natural maple syrup. While not receiving as strict an action as they had hoped for, the producers did convince the FDA to publish an advisory that consumers should carefully inspect the ingredient list of products labeled as "maple."
When it comes to maple syrup production, Illinois is barely a blip on the radar. It doesn’t even make the list of the top 10 syrup-producing states. The highest concentration of maple syrup concerns is in southeastern Canadian provinces and northeastern states in the U.S.
Much of Illinois, including McLean County, is near the southern-most latitude where sugar camps can operate. There are some commercial producers who stretch the range to southern Indiana and higher elevations in northern Kentucky and eastern North Carolina.
Fortunately, McLean County residents don’t have to travel far to find the genuine product. For nearly 130 years, Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup has been available right in our own backyard (and, now, at the Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center and Gift Shop at the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington).
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Kathi Davis is assistant manager of the Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center at the museum.