Watch now: Maple 'sirup' runs deep in McLean County history

An 1895 Chicago Tribune article disclosed some of the tricks of the trade used by makers of the ersatz products. According to one broker, “Corncobs will not take the place of maple trees, though it would be a good thing if they could, considering the limited supply of sirup this year. I have had samples sent me of the corncob sirup. It is a sweetish, poorly colored compound which doesn’t taste much like anything and least of all like maple sirup.”

Some “producers” went so far as to add small chips of maple wood to the contents of the tin containers to further the illusion that it was the genuine article.

These counterfeits were caught in a dragnet after Congress passed the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906. An outraged public demanded the law after revelations in Upton Sinclair’s 1906 book, "The Jungle," revealed food adulteration and unsanitary practices in the meat industry. Among other stipulations, the law required truth in labeling, which was designed to raise standards in the food and drug industries and protect the reputations and pocketbooks of honest businessmen.