Watch now: Ronald Reagan's Illinois roots recalled in exhibit
topical top story
EUREKA COLLEGE
HEAD OF STATE

Eureka College exhibit showcases toys featuring President Reagan

SECONDARY

Cassandra Chapman, Ronald Reagan Museum curator and Reagan archivist at Eureka College, shows paper doll costumes from Reagan's acting era that are part of a paper doll book on display at the museum.

 Lenore Sobota

Cassandra Chapman, Ronald Reagan Museum curator and Reagan archivist at Eureka College, talks about a new exhibit of Reagan-related toys.

EUREKA — As president, Ronald Reagan was the leader of the free world. But he was also a man with a self-deprecating sense of humor.

So what would he think of a new temporary exhibit at the Ronald Reagan Museum on the campus of his alma mater, Eureka College?

“I think he’d get a good kick out of them. He would find them comical,” said Cassandra Chapman, museum curator and Reagan archivist.

012019-blm-loc-1pfop

During his October 1955 visit to Bloomington, General Electric's "traveling ambassador" Ronald Reagan visited factory hands at the corporate giant's Bloomington plant, which closed in 2011. Seen here are plant employees Jeanne Brown, on Reagan’s immediate left, and Jean Walden, immediate right.

“I’ve seen different clips of him telling jokes about his own age,” she said. “We do have a video that runs here in the museum that’s called ‘Stand Up Reagan’ that has different little clips of him telling jokes. … He had a really great sense of humor.”

There’s a Ronald Reagan bobblehead by Royal Bobbles and a Funko-Pop collectible figurine from 2020. There are two books of paper dolls from 1983 — one featuring Ronald Reagan and one focuses on first lady Nancy Reagan.

The outfits included for the Ronald Reagan paper doll cover various aspects of his private and political life from Hollywood to the White House. Yes, there is a costume from “Bedtime for Bonzo.”

For cutout

The Nancy Reagan paper doll book contains 31 different ensembles, including gowns and suits by designers such as Bill Blass and James Galanos.

There’s even a “talking” Ronald Reagan doll. Unfortunately, this particular version of the Great Communicator has lost his voice. Among the phrases the doll said, according to the box, are “I have only one thing to say to the tax increasers: Go ahead, make my day” and “Mr. Gorbachev … tear down this wall.”

The most unusual item in the exhibit is an “inflatable house guest” resembling Reagan. Chapman said she doesn't think that one was an authorized, licensed product.

Reagan graduated from Eureka in 1932 and served as president of the United States from 1981 to 1989. The museum opened in 1994.

“What makes our collection so unique is we have the second largest collection, outside of the Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, of items donated by President Reagan himself,” said Chapman.

Watch now: The Pantagraph's 1982 Oval Office interview with President Reagan

Bill Flick, of The Pantagraph, interviewed President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office on May 6, 1982, about growing up in Central Illinois and Eureka College. Video courtesy of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Reagan returned to his alma mater several times.

Another new exhibit is “dedicated to Ronald Reagan’s continued connection to Eureka College and Eureka, Illinois,” said Chapman. It includes a “Key to the City of Eureka” presented to Reagan in 1967 when he gave a speech at the dedication of the Melnick Library while he was governor of California.

041621-blm-loc-1reaganmuseum

Cassandra Chapman, Ronald Reagan Museum curator and Reagan archivist at Eureka College, holds a Reagan paper doll book that is part of a new exhibit at the museum.

Other items on display at the museum include the Golden Globe Award for Hollywood Citizenship presented to Reagan in 1956, models of Air Force One and the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, portraits of Reagan and items from his collegiate, acting and political careers.

North of the Donald Cerf Center, which houses the museum, is the Reagan Peace Garden, which includes a bust of Reagan and a section of the Berlin Wall.

Access to the museum is by appointment only because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visits of up to 30 people can be arranged by contacting Chapman at cchapman@eureka.edu or by calling 309-467-6475.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

