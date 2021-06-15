Watch now: The story behind 12 unique street names in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — When it comes to naming streets in a city, the process is not as scientific as one might think.

Some street names in Bloomington-Normal, like Main, Market or State, were simply thought to be street names that every city should have. And, as expected in any city, many streets are named for U.S. presidents, city founders, state governors and other political types, university presidents, and the wives and children of the men who happened to be naming the streets.

Other names were “borrowed” from other cities: “We took a map of Springfield and wrote down street names we liked,” said a Mr. Larson of Larson & Weller Co. in a 1969 Pantagraph article. “After we had a list of about 12 we liked, we looked at the Bloomington-Normal map to make sure there were no duplications.”

There are streets named for favorite travel destinations — think Orlando, Augustine, Orleans, and a cluster of Irish-themed names in north Normal, including Dublin, Boyle, Limerick and Shannon. And there are streets named for golf courses, such as those in the Pinehurst subdivision in north Normal — Augusta, Crooked Stick, Spy Glass, Burning Tree and Torrey Pines, to name a few.

Developer Paul E. Ball named Fleetwood Street, off Towanda Avenue in Bloomington, for the Fleetwood Cadillac his father drove. He also named Imperial Drive and Continental Court after cars.

Some streets were given names just because “it would sound like an area people would want to live in,” as developer Richard Hundman said in 1969 of his Greenbrier development in Normal, named for a “ritzy school” he knew of on the East Coast.

Developer Lester Beland agreed with this philosophy: “Naming a street is a big responsibility,” he said in 1969. “I spend a lot of time deciding on a subdivision name and its streets. After all, these streets will be home for all who live there, and people seem to be identified with streets where they live.”

Beland’s Pleasant Hill subdivision got its name because he thought that area in east Normal was “a pleasant place.”

Here’s a roundup of some other interesting street names in Bloomington-Normal, and how they came to be named as such:

1. Vladimir Drive

Vladimir Drive in east Bloomington pays tribute to one of the town’s sister cities, Vladimir, Russia. In fact, the signs for this street are posted in both languages: English and Russian.

2. Fort Jesse Road

Jesse Fell, founder of the town of Normal, first moved to the area in 1833. He later he bought 160 acres, built a cabin and called this spot “Fort Jesse.” The road leading to his cabin kept his name, and is still known as Fort Jesse Road in Normal.

3. Sesame Street

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? Sure — head east on Washington Street in Bloomington, well past Veterans Parkway and Hershey Road, and you’ll soon hit Sesame Street. Developer Larry Hundman did indeed name this street for the classic children’s TV show.

4. Butchers Lane

This Bloomington street, off South Morris Avenue near Miller Park, was named for the slaughter houses that once lined it.

5. Lumber Street

Lumber Street is a tiny street between Locust and Chestnut streets in Bloomington. While some sources say the street was named for the Fordyce and Trotter lumber companies that once lined it, others say it was because the street was a convenient place to unload lumber from the nearby railroad tracks. Either way, the name fits.

6. Pancake Street

Connecting to Miller Street just northwest of Miller Park in Bloomington, Pancake Street was named for Squire Pancake, a former prominent resident who once operated a steam sawmill in the area.

7. Morrissey Drive

This busy road cutting through south Bloomington and doubling as a section of Route 150 was named for Corp. Raymond G. Morrissey, the first Bloomington man killed in the Korean War. He was also one of the first killed in the United States during this conflict: His name was one of 11 on the first casualty list issued by the Army. Morrissey, 22, was in a plane that crashed while attempting a landing June 30, 1950.

8. Lincoln Street (and other Lincoln-related names)

It’s not uncommon to find streets named for Abraham Lincoln in Illinois. But Bloomington’s Lincoln Street was designated around 1856, before Lincoln even became president. In fact, Douglas Street was named at the same time, for Lincoln’s political rival Stephen Douglas. At the time, the two men were thought to be political equals. There are now a host of other street names related to Lincoln. The Lincolnwood subdivision on the east side of Bloomington off Route 9 is filled with streets named for people and places connected to Lincoln: Rutledge Road, Gettysburg Road, Arrowhead Drive, Todd Drive, Orme Drive (for a general of Lincoln’s time), Lamon Drive (for a lifelong friend of Lincoln) and Townley Drive (for Wayne Townley Sr., a local Lincoln authority). There’s also Davis Avenue, in honor of David Davis, a close friend and political supporter of Lincoln.

9. Streets for Latter-day Saints

A glance through lists of city street names reveals a grouping of streets relating to the Church of Latter-day Saints. You can credit Walter Benson, a former resident of Bloomington and a member of the church who developed a subdivision off Morris Avenue in southwest Bloomington. He named the streets for prominent people and missionaries relating to the Latter-day Saints: McKay Drive, Anderson Street, Welling Street, Longden Avenue and Smoot Street (though this last one later was renamed Hollycrest Drive, then Hollycrest Street). Benson also named Delaine Drive in Normal, for missionary Delaine Anderson.

10. Seminary Avenue

Seminary Avenue ran along the northern edge of what once was William T. Major’s Female Seminary, later shortened to Major’s College. Major, a wealthy Kentuckian, donated this fully built college to the Christian denomination in 1857. The school ran for “many years,” but eventually shut down.

11. Stockholm Street

This Bloomington street, named for the capital of Sweden, relates to the Swedish miners who used to live on a part of the street that was near a coal mine.

12. And finally, the urban legend of Circle Avenue

Circle Avenue, west of the railroad tracks between Market and Washington streets, sits on land that made up the county fairgrounds from the mid-1850s to the mid-1880s. However, the idea that Circle Avenue followed the former racetrack is nothing more than a “stubborn local legend,” according to McLean County Museum of History archives. While the avenue did at one time follow a circular shape, “it never mirrored the layout of the fairground racetrack.”

Sources: McLean County Museum of History; Pantagraph archives

