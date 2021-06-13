Watch now: The story behind these Central Illinois water towers

ELLSWORTH — When it’s baseball season, games are played almost every day in Ellsworth.

And when teams from across Illinois travel to Ellsworth — a McLean County village just 17 miles east of Bloomington — it’s easy to find where those games will be played. Just look for the big baseball-painted water tower and you’ll know you’re in the right place.

Whether they stand out during baseball season or simply proudly display the town’s name, water towers across Central Illinois help to provide a sense of community and identity. The structures are for more than just storage or providing water pressure — they're community icons.

Take the Ellsworth water tower, painted white with red crisscross lines to depict the seams of a baseball. It is directly behind the right-center field fence of one of the village’s two baseball fields.

“The only thing else we have basically in town is a local mechanic shop and a church, so that’s why it was originally thought of to paint it as a baseball, because it’s located right at the edge of the home run fence,” said Ellsworth Mayor Tobey Bane.

It was former Ellsworth Mayor Jay Smithson’s idea to paint it as a baseball when the water tower was built in the early 2000s.

“We’re a pretty small town, so it’s a pretty big deal for people to come out,” Bane said. “Especially when people out in Ellsworth that don’t have kids that are playing ball, they still have something to come and watch if they’re bored.”

Just across the Logan County border, Atlanta marks the roughly halfway point between Chicago and St. Louis along Route 66. The town's water tower is like a bright yellow push pin on a map, topped off with a gleaming smiley face.

In the early 2000s, when the old powder blue water tower needed some fresh paint, Billie Cheek, the city’s first councilwoman, spoke up and suggested this time they mark the community with a smile.

“That’s really helped shape Atlanta tourism since it’s one of the big water tower icons that are on Route 66 that people come and take pictures by, and it’s known as the 'Smiley Water Tower' all across Route 66 travelers,” said Whitney Ortiz, tourism development director for Atlanta.

The smiley tower has become a landmark for travelers with the message of “Welcoming you to Atlanta with a smile.”

The city wants to “bring people in and they want to keep them there for as long as they can,” Ortiz said. “Give them things to look at, take pictures by, really have them have that sense of what Atlanta’s community is like.”

Some members of the community didn’t like the idea at first, but “over time the naysayers have become less and less and less, and more of the residents seem to really like it and they’re behind the meaning of it,” Ortiz said.

Plus, “You can’t help but smile looking at it,” she added.

The structures require touch-ups, too. It took 225 gallons to repaint the outside of the Normal water tower near Hancock Stadium — and another 6 for the Illinois State University Redbirds logo.

A visit to the Village of Heyworth’s website will show the importance of its water tower, as a large image of it is immediately displayed.

The tower, in downtown Heyworth behind the village hall, is painted white, red and black with the word “Heyworth” on one side, and a hornet with the words “Go Hornets” on the other, paying homage to the village’s high school.

For Heyworth Village Administrator Geoff Dodds, the water tower is “a symbol of growth.”

“We do have two water towers,” Dodds said. “One was built more recently; we call it the North Tower. That was done to assist development in the north part of Heyworth, so for us it’s a symbol, I think, of growth and development and kind of that sense of pride for our community.”

Dodds said that the newer tower does not have a design painted on it.

Heyworth’s population has increased slightly over the past 10 years, according to census estimates, sitting at about 3,100 people in 2019. The north side of town is filling in with new subdivisions of houses.

Dodds said with two water towers, Heyworth can expand even more. By planning ahead, Heyworth is in “a good position” to grow compared to other small Central Illinois villages.

“We have more of the capacity that we need for our current residents and our facilities and businesses, so we’re in a position that, because we have those two towers, to accommodate a lot more growth,” Dodds said.

About 10 miles west of Heyworth along U.S. Route 136, the village of McLean sits at a crossroads with Interstate 55 on the old Route 66.

The water tower, which is only about three years old, pays homage to the famous highway and makes for an inviting pitstop for travelers, Village President Aaron Hammel said.

“You’d be surprised the people that travel Route 66 during the summer. We get people from all over the world,” he said. When the village board decided on the updated tower, Route 66 was a way “to wink to the past and history.”

The old tower was significantly smaller and had been standing since 1938. Hammel said having a new structure gives a positive impression on passersby.

“If I was traveling and I saw an old run-down town and run-down water tower, I probably wouldn’t stop there,” he said. “But if you see new infrastructure, you’re probably going to think, for me, hopefully it’s a nice place to stop.

“We’re very noticeable, but we’re still just a small little village.”

The McLean tower is sky blue with the village name painted in black followed by the famous Route 66 logo.

Water towers function as storage for clean, processed water and help to provide water pressure for the community. The new tower in McLean has had a positive environmental impact since its larger capacity reduces waste and the inside is lined and agitated, Hammel said.

The nod to Route 66 is a reminder of the past, but as a new structure, it’s also “a little beacon that shows we’re thinking of the future,” he said.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

