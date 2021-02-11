Watch now: Tracing the 16th president's McLean County roots on his 212th birthday

One delegate said, “Never was an audience more completely electrified by human eloquence. Again and again, during the delivery, the audience sprang to their feet, and by long-continued cheers, expressed how deeply the speaker had roused them.”

Although no verbatim report of the speech exists, it seems clear from statements of those present that the key ideas Lincoln stressed were as follows: 1) That there were pressing reasons for the formation of the Republican Party; 2) That the Republican movement was very important to the future of the nation; 3) All free soil people needed to rally against slavery and the existing political evils; and 4) The nation must be preserved in the purity of its principles as well as in the integrity of its territorial parts, and the Republicans were the ones to do it.