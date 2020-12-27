Windsor chairs part of young couple's new life in Bloomington's pioneer days

Stories of coming to McLean County and establishing new homes are abundant throughout the county’s long history, including its early years. In the McLean County Museum of History’s curatorial department, these stories are often revealed during research completed to expand the known history of artifacts that are new to the collection, as well as artifacts that have been in the collection for many years. Take, for example, a set of Windsor-style chairs donated to the museum in 1905. We knew at the time of their donation that the chairs belonged to Jerusha and Samuel Hayes — the aunt and uncle of the donor. But with these chairs sits a larger story of the early 19th century in McLean County.
At the age of 25 Jerusha Cowdery, a trained schoolteacher, left her home in Connecticut for McLean County with her cousin Lydia and Lydia’s husband, the Rev. Lemuel Foster. Jerusha had work waiting for her in Bloomington as Rev. Foster was already in the process of setting up a girl’s school. The Fosters had arrived in Athens, Illinois, in 1832 where Lydia taught school and her husband preached. He also made frequent trips to other communities to preach.
Rev. Foster was soon convinced that Bloomington had more potential and he and his wife traveled east to raise funds to build the school. When they returned in 1834, Jerusha was with them.
He purchased 40 acres on the southern edge of town, and the Bloomington Academy for girls was established in 1835, with Foster as its headmaster. The new school, located at the southeast corner of Main and Olive streets, had two schoolrooms on the basement level with a wide hall between them. The upper story was a meeting house — used by Rev. Foster to spread the word. Jerusha and Lydia were the school’s first teachers.
For Granbury, Connecticut, native Samuel Hayes, the winter journey to Bloomington meant an adventure to secure his family’s future and the possibility of rekindling a relationship with Jerusha Cowdery. Sam left Connecticut on Nov. 9, 1836, and headed west on horseback. After nearly eight weeks of miserable conditions, he arrived in Bloomington on Jan. 3, 1837.
In a letter home to his widowed mother and five sisters he noted, “Language is not capable of giving a description of the dread occasioned a crossing a large prairie on a severe cold day with the wind blowing in one's face.”
Sam had big plans — he would invest family funds in farmland and timber that would provide an income as well as the lumber needed to build a fine home for his widowed mother and five sisters back in Connecticut, who would eventually join him. He very soon invested $480 (equal to $13,200 in 2019) in two plots of timberland, totaling 20 acres. He also paid $112 for 80 acres of prairie 2 miles north of town, which he planned to farm.
A few weeks after his arrival Sam evaluated his circumstances and determined that he needed to find a place to board. A pragmatic fellow, he wasted no time proposing marriage to Jerusha, with whom he had already reestablished a relationship.
“As wages were high and funds rather limited, I thought rather than hire a housekeeper it would be better for me to take a partner," he wrote. "Having been as you know quite intimate with Miss J. Cowdery I made my plans known to her. She having reflected upon them for a few days approved them and concluded to become my partner. ... The ceremony of our co-partnership was ratified publicly on the evening of the 5th of February 1837.”
The arrangement proved advantageous. It would be many months, perhaps longer, before a house could be constructed. But the newlyweds were allowed to set up house in a small room that ran back under the basement stairs of the schoolhouse — an arrangement that would have been unheard of out east. But in Bloomington, where good schoolteachers were hard to come by, it was permitted.
Sam was compelled to write to his family of their activities: “We have bought a set of common winsor (sic) chairs second hand not new by a good deal at the moderate price of $10.
“We have a table of my own make. ... We have bought some necessary articles of crockery. Also a Dutch oven or bake kettle, and a tea kettle, tea pot. ... For provisions I bought a hog that weighed 155 lbs. when dressed, 250 lbs. of flour, 2 bushels of cornmeal, 2 venison hams, 5 or 6 bushels of potatoes, etc, etc. I made sugar — probably 150 lbs. — did not weigh it. Our (live)stock consists of a horse, 1 cow and a calf, 6 hogs, 2 hens, and 3 chickens.”
At the time and for many years to come, it was typical for town residents to have livestock in their backyards or to let the livestock roam freely. Samuel and Jerusha kept their livestock in the schoolyard where they also planted and tended a garden, which provided them with, “plenty of beans, peas, cucumbers, squashes, and new potatoes.”
Sam also wrote of his impression of Bloomington’s residents: “You are a little behind the time to think that Bloomington is out of the business part of the world. ... Illinois has more advantage for comfort and luxury, wealth and distinction, than any other state in the Union and Bloomington is not far behind many of our eastern villages for business (i.e.) County seats. Bloomington contains at the present about 500 inhabitants. It has 2 meeting houses, 2 steam sawmills, an elegant brick courthouse, a log jail with one tenant, 7 stores, 2 inns, 2 grogshops, etc., etc. The houses are mostly painted white which gives the village an air of neatness which I have not seen equaled in any part of the country except New England.”
Soon after he and Jerusha were married, Sam purchased a small portion of land adjacent to the Academy from the Rev. Foster and began the construction of a large house on the 300 block of South Main Street. The pair worked hard, and their new home began to take shape. But in September 1838 a cholera epidemic swept through the Bloomington Academy and Jerusha was among those stricken by the illness. She failed to recover. Only 27 years old, Jerusha was buried in Bloomington Cemetery.
With the passing of his wife, Sam focused on completing his house. In 1840 he moved in, bringing with him the Windsor-style chairs that he and Jerusha had purchased second hand. He then set off to Connecticut to gather up his mother and sisters.
Imagine his joy to have them with him again in their new Bloomington home. Unfortunately, that joy was short lived. Not long after their arrival, Sam was seriously injured when a heavy log fell on him. He was crushed and little could be done to save him; he died a few days later at the age of 36. He was laid to rest next to his wife. His mother Ruth Hayes remained in the home until her death in 1866, and the home remained in the family until it was torn down some time in the early 1900s.
While this story has a sad ending, it provides a revealing picture of life in early McLean County and the challenges faced by its residents. The museum’s efforts to share stories like this one frequently start with the donation of an object to the museum’s collection. At that time as much information as possible is gathered about it’s owner and how it was used in order to give it context within the history of our community. Before getting rid of those family heirlooms and mementoes that have been packed away in your closets, think about the possible stories they could tell and consider the museum as a repository.