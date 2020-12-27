Windsor chairs part of young couple's new life in Bloomington's pioneer days

Soon after he and Jerusha were married, Sam purchased a small portion of land adjacent to the Academy from the Rev. Foster and began the construction of a large house on the 300 block of South Main Street. The pair worked hard, and their new home began to take shape. But in September 1838 a cholera epidemic swept through the Bloomington Academy and Jerusha was among those stricken by the illness. She failed to recover. Only 27 years old, Jerusha was buried in Bloomington Cemetery.

With the passing of his wife, Sam focused on completing his house. In 1840 he moved in, bringing with him the Windsor-style chairs that he and Jerusha had purchased second hand. He then set off to Connecticut to gather up his mother and sisters.

Imagine his joy to have them with him again in their new Bloomington home. Unfortunately, that joy was short lived. Not long after their arrival, Sam was seriously injured when a heavy log fell on him. He was crushed and little could be done to save him; he died a few days later at the age of 36. He was laid to rest next to his wife. His mother Ruth Hayes remained in the home until her death in 1866, and the home remained in the family until it was torn down some time in the early 1900s.