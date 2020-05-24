Woodstock came to Central Illinois: The Kickapoo Creek Rock Festival

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fifty years ago, an event happened in Heyworth, Illinois, unlike anything that happened there before and likely to never be repeated. On Memorial Day weekend in 1970, the largest outdoor rock concert in Central Illinois was held with more than 30 musical groups. Among them were B.B. King, the Amboy Dukes with Ted Nugent, Canned Heat, Country Joe and the Fish, and REO Speedwagon.

The concert site was the Loren Davis family farm, which the Kickapoo Creek flows through, near Heyworth with a population of 1,450 in 1970. Tickets to the concert were $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.

L. David Lewis, son of Loren Davis, was the concert organizer. No one knows for sure whether he organized the event for money, love of music, or notoriety. What is known is that he was the center of the most publicized case heard in the McLean County Courthouse, which now houses the McLean County Museum of History.

Paul Welch, then the McLean County state’s attorney, sought a court injunction to stop the concert. Arguments for the injunction included sanitation concerns, drug usage, violence and vandalism, and the limited resources of a small town to deal with thousands of concertgoers.