Home Sweet Home Ministries announces new CEO

BLOOMINGTON — Home Sweet Home Ministries Chief Operating Officer Matt Burgess will become the organization's CEO on Feb. 15, officials said Thursday.
Burgess will replace Mary Ann Pullin, who plans to retire after 12 years leading the nonprofit, nondenominational Christian organization that aims to serve families experiencing homelessness, poverty and food insecurity.
"Matt’s knowledge in the nonprofit arena, commitment to the Bloomington-Normal community, his innovative thinking, and his deep desire to see people experience the hope and love of Christ make him the right person to lead Home Sweet Home Ministries into the future,” said Wes Wright, president of the nonprofit's board of directors.
Burgess joined Home Sweet Home Ministries in August 2009. In a statement, the organization said he had updated the nonprofit's service models to reinforce the dignity and worth of those served. As an example, the organization converted its food pantry into the Bread For Life Food Co-op.
