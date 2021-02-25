Home Sweet Home Ministries awarded $75,000 to expand its food co-op

BLOOMINGTON — A $75,000 grant to Home Sweet Home Ministries will allow the Bloomington nonprofit to renovate and relocate its Bread for Life Food Co-op to 301 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington.

The funds come through the John M. Scott Health Care Commission, and the Bloomington City Council, as trustee of the Scott Trust, approved the award. Judge John M. Scott, a contemporary of Abraham Lincoln who served on the Illinois Supreme Court, left a legacy to influence the health and well-being of the residents of McLean County.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the John M. Scott Commission,” Matt Burgess, CEO of Home Sweet Home Ministries, stated in a news release. “We are grateful for the opportunity to extend our mission to serve low-income individuals and families struggling with chronic food security issues through the expansion of the Bread For Life Food Co-op. We look forward to providing more space, better visibility, and easier access for co-op members."

