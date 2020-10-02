Home Sweet Home Ministries changes holiday meal offering plans

Home Sweet Home Ministries will not carry out its tradition of delivering hot meals to homebound people on Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, the organization said.
The nondenominational Christian nonprofit organization said it was adjusting its practices to "protect everyone's health and safety" in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ministry will provide a holiday greeting and grocery gift card to people who received meals in 2019, an effort it said would help nearly 300 households in the community. The organization is not accepting new sign-ups because it has a limited number of gift cards, it said.
The nonprofit this year also will not serve a sit-down meal for residents on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Any resident can receive a sack lunch upon request at the front desk, 303 E. Oakland Ave., it said.
"Without the generous support of volunteers and donors, this new effort to provide a little comfort wouldn’t be possible," the organization said. "Home Sweet Home appreciates your support during these challenging times."
Volunteers Dave Overholt, left, of Bloomington, and Bill Parli, of Normal, clean up after some 456 carry-out lunches were distributed by volunteers at Home Sweet Home Ministries on Christmas Day in 2018.