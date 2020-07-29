'Hop on for Hope' fundraising event set for Saturday in LeRoy
'Hop on for Hope' fundraising event set for Saturday in LeRoy

Hop on for Hope
LEROY — The ninth annual Hop on for Hope Bike Ride and Walk event will be held this Saturday. 

The event is meant for all ages with various routes ranging from 2-4 miles for young riders and walkers and longer routes of 10 and 25 miles. All of the routes will be near the Moraine View State Recreation Area.

Proceeds will go to the Village of Hope, a ministry of Lifesong for Orphans in Gridley. Donations will help pay for care for 53 children and fund the distribution of 275 food bags provided to families on a weekly basis, organizers said. 

The ride will start at 6 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Chestnut Street in LeRoy. Additional information and route maps can be found on the new 2020 website, www.hoponforhope.com.

Restrooms, water and picnic tables will be available for use at this site. Food will not be provided at the event this year to prevent the spread of germs. All participants are asked to comply with social distancing rules. 

Participants can experience the ride/walk virtually July 29 through July 31 on their own as the routes will be marked with colored arrows. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

