Housing assistance coalition formed in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — A coalition of Twin City non-profit service providers, government bodies and other stakeholders will respond to people who need housing help because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Way of McLean County is spearheading the newly formed Housing Assistance Coalition.

“It’s clear that responding to COVID-19 is going to involve consecutive waves of need for assistance,” said United Way President and CEO David Taylor. “Food assistance efforts across the community have stabilized that need for now, and the next priority is providing assistance for housing expenses. We convened the Housing Assistance Coalition to address that priority.”

Organizers said the need over the next three months could cost between $1.6 million and $2.7 million.

The effort will maximize housing assistance and direct aid funds available to the community and eliminate duplication of benefits. It allows for coordination of benefits while allowing all partnering agencies to function within their own program guidelines.