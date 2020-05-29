Housing assistance coalition formed in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — A coalition of Twin City non-profit service providers, government bodies and other stakeholders will respond to people who need housing help because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Way of McLean County is spearheading the newly formed Housing Assistance Coalition.
“It’s clear that responding to COVID-19 is going to involve consecutive waves of need for assistance,” said United Way President and CEO David Taylor. “Food assistance efforts across the community have stabilized that need for now, and the next priority is providing assistance for housing expenses. We convened the Housing Assistance Coalition to address that priority.”
Organizers said the need over the next three months could cost between $1.6 million and $2.7 million.
The effort will maximize housing assistance and direct aid funds available to the community and eliminate duplication of benefits. It allows for coordination of benefits while allowing all partnering agencies to function within their own program guidelines.
About 30% of the housing need potentially can be addressed with already-identified local, state, federal, and philanthropic funding; however, a significant public/private partnership is needed to bridge the gap, Taylor said.
Funds would only be available only to those affected by COVID-19 and the stay-at-home orders from March.
“This truly is a community of providers for our community members,” said Deborah White, executive director for Mid Central Community Action. “We are able to help people with rental assistance, with mortgage assistance, with utility assistance and also with an emergency transition. For instance, if someone needs to be in a hotel because they need to be quarantined, for example, we could help.”
The coalition has three priorities: 1, Develop a coordinated entry process for assistance requests with a uniform application; 2, maximize existing funding and communicate the magnitude of the need for additional funding; and 3, educate families in need about the process for receiving housing assistance through a comprehensive communications plan.
In addition to United Way, partners include the city of Bloomington, town of Normal, Bloomington Township, Normal Township, PATH (Providing Access to Help), Mid Central Community Action and The Salvation Army.
A marketing campaign will begin in the next week, directing residents to call 211. From there, the appropriate agency will be identified for those in need.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
