How a Pekin business has handled 1.25 million COVID tests since March

In May, after the state had announced that it was moving the state-run testing site located at the McLean County Fairgrounds on Bloomington’s west side to Peoria, state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, made a call to the Rossis to gauge their interest on operating the testing site. The state needed a quick answer and got it, and since May 22, Reditus testing has been operating the testing site.

“It really grew,” he said. “The largest number of people they had ever tested was 250 and we reached 1,300 at one point.”

On Sunday, 572 people were tested at the site, close to the average for the month.

“We provide a good service and a smooth service,” Aaron Rossi said. “One of the things I added was the ability for people to preregister on our website, and then they can be e-mailed the results.”

The Reditus lab in Pekin has grown from one machine to eight and from doing 500 to 600 tests per day to 15,000.

The average turnaround time from when the specimen hits the lab is now down to about 14 hours in most cases, he said.