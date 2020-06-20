How curbside pickup is helping Bloomington, Normal library patrons nourish their need to read

BLOOMINGTON — For residents like Jessie McDougald, sitting in a line of vehicles in the curbside pickup lane outside the Bloomington Public Library is well worth the wait.
"We need this," said McDougald, who waited with her two children on a morning last week. "Especially my 8-year-old, Lakkiah, loves to read. She goes through tons of books. We have tons at home, but we get bored with them. We need new books to read."
The family is among many in Bloomington and Normal taking advantage of curbside pickup services offered at both libraries. With many social events still canceled or limited because of the coronavirus pandemic, demand is high for alternative, free entertainment.
Jared Brown, who reads two to three books weekly, uses the Bloomington curbside lane frequently.
"Reading is my lifeline right now, and so it's very important to me to have the library open," he said.
"In normal days," Brown said, he would come to the library twice a week. "Now, it's whenever they notify me that I have a book in."
A few vehicles behind the McDougalds was Kathy Shandrow.
When she learned the library was closing in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she checked out about 10 books.
"I just use the library all the time and so for me to be able get books again is a huge weight off of this whole thing," said Shandrow.
The vehicles in the line moved quickly, with a wait time of just a few minutes each.
"It's been pretty busy this morning," said BPL circulation staff member Reagan Brown as she shuttled items out to the vehicles. "I work mostly mornings and it's pretty steady the whole time."
BPL closed, until further notice, and curbside pickup ended on March 20. When curbside pickup was resumed on May 12, patrons could pick up items that they requested be placed on hold for them on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons.
"At first we we were able to get people through in about a 15-minute wait," said BPL Director Jeanne Hamilton. "But as our service got a little more popular, I think the longest wait, we heard, was about 45 minutes."
To accommodate all the vehicles waiting in line on those days, "we created kind of a snake system where people wrapped around the parking lot," she added. "We were really concerned about keeping people off the street as much as possible."
Because of its popularity, curbside pickup hours are now extended to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
"It's definitely evened out more and not as crazy now that we have longer hours," said Reagan Brown.
The Normal Public Library also remains closed until further notice. It resumed its curbside pickup June 8.
"From 1 to 4 p.m., seven days a week, we have open pickup hours," said Laura Golaszewski, NPL community engagement manager. "That just means as long as you have an item available for you on hold, you can pull into one of our Curb It spots and we will bring it out to you."
For other times, patrons can schedule online a pickup time once they are notified that their hold items are ready.
"Once you have placed your holds, staff will start working on pulling items from our shelves," said library staff on the NPL website. "We expect a large demand, so please be patient with us."
The Bloomington library did experience that kind of overload at the start of its resumption of curbside pickups.
"For a while, 4,000 items were on our list waiting for staff to pull," said Hamilton. "That was about 1,000 holds a day that were being placed the first few days. We're back down to pretty normal numbers. Usually between 200 to 300 items are pulled every day."
BPL patrons can reserve materials from the library by telephoning the circulation department at 309-828-6092, adult services at 309-828-6093 and children's services at 309-828-6094. Librarians can also be reached at reference@bloomingtonlibrary.org.
After receiving notification by phone or email that their items are available, BPL patrons who drive should place a placard they bring from home on the inside of the vehicle's windshield with with the library cardholder's name written in large letters. Residents arriving by foot or bicycle should go the tables outside for assistance. They do not need a name sign, but are required to wear a face mask and speak loudly to staffers from 6 feet away.
"I've been working curbside too, and seeing those smiling faces and all the thank-yous that we get, it is an overwhelmingly positive response," said Hamilton.
The BPL bookmobile also is providing curbside service at various locations through June.
Normal library patrons can put items they want to check out on hold through the online catalog, the RAScat mobile app or by calling 309-452-1757.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
