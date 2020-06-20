How curbside pickup is helping Bloomington, Normal library patrons nourish their need to read

Because of its popularity, curbside pickup hours are now extended to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

"It's definitely evened out more and not as crazy now that we have longer hours," said Reagan Brown.

The Normal Public Library also remains closed until further notice. It resumed its curbside pickup June 8.

"From 1 to 4 p.m., seven days a week, we have open pickup hours," said Laura Golaszewski, NPL community engagement manager. "That just means as long as you have an item available for you on hold, you can pull into one of our Curb It spots and we will bring it out to you."

For other times, patrons can schedule online a pickup time once they are notified that their hold items are ready.

"Once you have placed your holds, staff will start working on pulling items from our shelves," said library staff on the NPL website. "We expect a large demand, so please be patient with us."

The Bloomington library did experience that kind of overload at the start of its resumption of curbside pickups.