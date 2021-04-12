Explore features covering trending topics in news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle.
Carrillo in the post characterized Sheila Montney and Nick Becker as "dangerous authoritarians who got bought out by the police union." Here's how they responded.
The man found stabbed to death on a Bloomington street early Friday morning has been identified as Dale E. Baughman, 59, of Normal, according to a news release from McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder.
A Downs man faces 12 charges for cocaine delivery and possessing a firearms as a convicted felon, deriving from his involvement in a local motorcycle gang, prosecutors said.
"This wouldn't be just a win for me," Mayor Chris Koos said, declaring victory Tuesday night. "This is a win for the town of Normal because they returned all the incumbents. To me, that says a lot."
Bloomington police are investigating a homicide after they found a man dead in the roadway early Friday.
You may have seen them roaming a field on the outskirts of town, or perhaps even running through your backyard, but coyote sightings in springtime are nothing out of the ordinary in Illinois – and humans are likely the reason why they’re prevalent.
Former State Sen. Bill Brady and members of his family have been in a yearlong dispute with the landlord of a Jimmy John's that his family owns in Florida because ongoing construction has “alienated” their business, he said.
Shane R.E. Long, 35, is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver – possessing between 500 and 2,000 grams of marijuana – and one count of possession of cocaine.
If the lead holds, Mwilambwe, 50, will become the city's first Black mayor.
Final but unofficial returns show Normal Mayor Chris Koos winning by 406 votes over Marc Tiritilli.