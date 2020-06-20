How much do you know about Juneteenth? McLean County Museum of History holds virtual celebration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Charles Morris has been retired for 25 years and has long watched and participated in Juneteenth activities.

But in all of those years, he said Saturday, he was disappointed that the real story of racism in America and the story of Juneteenth had never been told.

“I can remember when I was a boy, participating in Juneteenth events, but I didn’t know or understand the full story at that time,” he said Saturday, joining his wife, Jeanne, as the featured speakers during a virtual Juneteenth celebration sponsored by the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project and the McLean County Museum of History.

“It seemed like the real history had never been told, but I feel like in the last two or three days, that has been corrected somewhat,” he added. “From what I have seen while watching national television, that story is being told, but there is still a problem of systematic racism.”