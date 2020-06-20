How much do you know about Juneteenth? McLean County Museum of History holds virtual celebration

BLOOMINGTON — Charles Morris has been retired for 25 years and has long watched and participated in Juneteenth activities.
But in all of those years, he said Saturday, he was disappointed that the real story of racism in America and the story of Juneteenth had never been told.
“I can remember when I was a boy, participating in Juneteenth events, but I didn’t know or understand the full story at that time,” he said Saturday, joining his wife, Jeanne, as the featured speakers during a virtual Juneteenth celebration sponsored by the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project and the McLean County Museum of History.
“It seemed like the real history had never been told, but I feel like in the last two or three days, that has been corrected somewhat,” he added. “From what I have seen while watching national television, that story is being told, but there is still a problem of systematic racism.”
Both Charles and Jeanne have been active volunteers in the Bloomington-Normal community, since their arrival in 1966. In his first year in Bloomington-Normal, Charles was one of three African-American teaching faculty at Illinois State University, and eventually was named a Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs with the Illinois Board of Regents. Jeanne was on the ISU faculty for 26 years, and both were named 2017 History Makers honorees at the museum.
Charles Morris had planned to discuss the history of Juneteenth — the oldest national celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, which dates back to 1865, when the Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and the enslaved were now free. But recent events dictated a change, he said.
“How powerful the sounds and compositions of recent protests have been across the country,” added Jeanne. “Nothing like this has happened before, not just nationally, but locally as well. The protests you see today resemble the characteristics of the Martin Luther King-led protests and marches and are recurring throughout the country with the cry that racial injustice is a threat to all justice.”
One museum exhibit features an authentic history of African-Americans in McLean County since 1835, when Henry Clary and Rosanna Johnson reportedly settled in Bloomington, said Jeff Woodard, Director of Marketing and Community Relations.
“Juneteenth is a celebration and also a story of justice delayed,” he said. “Juneteenth is one of the most important dates in America and also one of the least known, until at least, this week. … Juneteenth is a freedom day.”
Justin Hicks, a member of the Bloomington-based 100 Black Men of Central Illinois chapter, said the group's goal is to ensure that local youth have positive role models available. Juneteenth is a day in which the message should be taught, he said.
“Our motto is ‘What they will see, is what they will be,’” he said. “We understand there will be a deficit in black role models, but our group is dedicated to making sure the lives of younger people are better by sharing knowledge.”
Arlene Hosea, the chairperson for the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project, believes the time is right to ensure that Juneteenth becomes an annual celebration in the Twin Cities. In the past, there have been events, but often, funding ended and organizers, came and then left.
“We need Juneteenth to be woven into the fabric of this community,” she said. “It is time for Juneteenth to be with us annually with us annually. We need people to plan and figure out plans and events, and we need to own Juneteenth in Bloomington-Normal from here on out.
“Your voices need to be heard and we can do that through capturing your stories.”
