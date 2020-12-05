How the states compare: COVID restrictions

Midwestern states have taken a variety of approaches to COVID mitigation efforts. Officials are bracing for additional post-Thanksgiving infections.
Here’s how the recommendations compare. Visit pantagraph.com to get a full list of the restrictions.
ILLINOIS
The state is monitoring infection rates at a regional level and putting mitigation measures in place by area
Masks are required in public places
Bars and restaurants
Have to close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
No indoor service
Patrons should be seated at tables outside
Tables 6 feet apart
Fewer than six people at tables
No video gambling
Schools
Following 6 foot social distancing rules
Wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds
Cover coughs and sneezes
Avoid touching one’s eyes, nose, mouth, and cloth face covering
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
Stay home when sick
Limit use of shared objects
Retail
Operate at no more than 25% capacity, including general merchandise stores, "big box" stores that offer groceries and pharmacy, and convenience stores
Grocery stores and pharmacies may operate at up to 50% capacity
Encourage delivery or curbside pickup options wherever possible
Health and fitness centers
Operate at no more than 25% capacity
No indoor group classes
Face coverings must be worn at all times
Reservations required
Locker room areas should be closed
Hotels
Hotel room occupancy should be limited to registered guests only
Event and meeting space closed
Recreation
Gaming and casinos close
Theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers close
Outdoor group activities limited to 10 persons or fewer, participants/guests must wear face coverings at all times
Reservations required for each guest for outdoor activities
Meetings, social events
Limit in-home gatherings to household members
Meeting rooms, banquet centers, private party rooms, private clubs and country clubs may not host gatherings
No party buses
Funerals are limited to 10 family members of the decedents, not including staff
Sports
Pause all indoor group sporting and recreational activities including youth and adult recreational sports
Includes park districts and travel leagues
Outdoor sports and recreation allowed
Personal care service
Operate at lesser of 25 clients or 25% capacity
Face coverings must be worn at all times by clients and service providers
Suspend services where a face covering cannot be worn (e.g. facials, beard trims)
- Virtual consultations recommended
INDIANA
Face coverings are required, as is keeping social distancing
Businesses are open, with certain requirements when county metrics are in orange and red.
Bars and restaurants
Customers required to be seated when receiving service.
Must be spaced 6 feet apart at seating.
Schools
Pre-K to 12 schools consult with local department of health and use the Indiana Department of Health metrics for decisions about in person, hybrid and virtual operations
Other
All Hoosiers are required to maintain social distancing of six feet in public spaces, whether inside or outside, and especially when with others who are not members of your immediate household
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Alcohol & Tobacco Commission, together with local partners, will continue to check businesses for occupancy, social distancing, face covering requirement and other Executive Order components to ensure compliance without financial penalty
Wash your hands frequently; use hand-sanitizer when hand-washing is not available
IOWA
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued several new restrictions on social gatherings, restaurants and bars and mask use through Dec. 10.
- In addition to the new restrictions, masks are required in all indoor spaces open to the public when individuals are within 6 feet of one another for 15 minutes or longer.
Bars and restaurants
Establishments must close in-person services at 10 p.m
No bar seating
Masks are required when not seated (while playing games, dancing, etc.)
Groups must maintain 6 feet distance and are limited to 8 people unless a larger group is all of the same household
People must be seated when eating or drinking and limit congregating
Schools
School districts are to consult the local health department to determine which ‘Return to Learn’ models should be implemented based on the 14-day community positivity percentage
Other businesses
Group fitness activities are prohibited
Closer or prolonged contact businesses are to close in-person service at 10 p.m.
Casinos and gaming facilities must require masks except for when seated to eat or drink
Other details
Youth and adult groups sporting and recreational gathering are prohibited except for high school, college and professional sports
Hospitals must reduce its in-patient, nonessential surgeries to a level that uses at least 50% fewer beds than it did on average during September 2020
KENTUCKY
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued additional COVID-19 mitigation efforts to curb spread of the virus through Dec. 13
- The new restrictions, including the state’s previous mask mandate, limit nonessential social gatherings to a maximum of eight people between two households
Bars and restaurants
All restaurants and bars must cease in-door dining
Outdoor dining is permitted under social distancing and group size restrictions
Tables are limited to a maximum of eight people from a maximum of two households
Tables must be spaced a minimum 6 feet apart
Schools
All public and private schools K-12 are to cease in-person instruction
Middle and high schools will remain in remote or virtual instruction until at least Jan. 4, 2021
Elementary schools may reopen for in-person instruction Dec. 7 if their county is in the red zone and the school follows all Healthy at School guidance
Retail
No seating areas
Allow up to 50% occupancy
Other businesses
Barbershops, salons, nail salons and tattoo parlors must close waiting areas and only allow up to 50% of the maximum permitted occupancy
Gyms, fitness centers, swimming and bathing facilities, and other indoor recreation facilities must limit occupancy to 33% of the maximum permitted occupancy
Indoor group activities, group classes, team practices and team competitions are prohibited
All professional services and other office-based businesses must mandate that all employees who are able to work from home do so
Any office that remains open must ensure that no more than 33% of employees are physically present in the office any given day
Other details
Indoor venues, theaters, and event spaces, including for weddings and funerals, are limited to 25 people per room
MICHIGAN
Michigan, at the time of issuing Nov. 18 that is still in effect, had a seven-day average of 512 cases per million people, which is five times higher than the case rate on October 1.
Test positivity increased from 3.2% in early October to 12% on November 13.
Gatherings
Two-household gatherings allowed with high precautions
Small outdoor gatherings up to 25 people are allowed
Retail
Retail stores are open
Local school districts can choose to open schools preschool through 8th grade
High schools, colleges and universities cannot participate in in-person learning
Childcare centers can be open
Businesses
Manufacturing, construction and other work that is impossible to do remotely can operate
Workplaces that can work remotely should do so
Hair salons, barber shops and other personal services can be open
Health and fitness
Gyms and pools can operate so that individuals can exercise independently
Group fitness classes are not allowed
Health care services can operate
Recreation
Theaters, movie theaters, stadiums and arenas are closed
Bowling centers, ice skating rinks, indoor water parks, bingo halls, casinos and arcades are not allowed to operate
Restaurants and bars can operate with outdoor dining, takeout and delivery; indoor dining is not allowed
Professional sports can occur without spectators
Other
Funerals are allowed with a capacity of 25 people
MISSOURI
- There are no state-wide public health mandates in place, but local authorities may establish public health orders for businesses or individuals within their jurisdiction
- The state provides a three-tiered baseline set of public health standards for local communities to utilize when issuing public health mandates
Schools
There are no statewide health mandates for reopening K-12 education
Local school boards and local jurisdictions have the authority to implement more stringent or less restrictive measures other than the guidelines offered by the state
Other details
The state suggests people limit out of state travel
WISCONSIN
Summary
The Wisconsin Supreme Court in May overturned the state’s stay at home order and mandated that all future rules related to coronavirus have to have legislative approval
The state published general recommendations to prevent the spread of coronavirus. They recommend staying home as much as possible and wearing face coverings in all indoor spaces and outdoors when it is difficult to be socially distant
Public places
Avoid gatherings of any size between individuals who are not members of the same living unit or household, to the extent possible
Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals who are not members of the same living unit or household, to the extent possible
Wash hands often
Cover coughs
Frequently clean high touch surfaces and objects
Take available opportunities to provide material and emotional support to fellow Wisconsinites for whom staying home poses financial and psychological hardships
Travel
Changing travel restrictions
Staying in-place if you get sick, which could mean isolating or quarantining at your travel destination, thereby postponing your return
Planning for the impact of being away from your home for an extended period of time if you are required to isolate or quarantine in-place
Some cities and counties in Wisconsin may require you to stay at home or self-quarantine for 14 days after your travel
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
