How the states compare: COVID restrictions
COVID | THE LOCAL IMPACT

Midwestern states have taken a variety of approaches to COVID mitigation efforts. Officials are bracing for additional post-Thanksgiving infections. 

Here’s how the recommendations compare. Visit pantagraph.com to get a full list of the restrictions.

ILLINOIS

  • The state is monitoring infection rates at a regional level and putting mitigation measures in place by area

  • Masks are required in public places

Bars and restaurants

  • Have to close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

  • No indoor service

  • Patrons should be seated at tables outside

  • Tables 6 feet apart

  • Fewer than six people at tables

  • No video gambling

Schools

  • Following 6 foot social distancing rules

  • Wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds

  • Cover coughs and sneezes

  • Avoid touching one’s eyes, nose, mouth, and cloth face covering

  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces 

  • Stay home when sick

  • Limit use of shared objects

Retail

  • Operate at no more than 25% capacity, including general merchandise stores, "big box" stores that offer groceries and pharmacy, and convenience stores

  • Grocery stores and pharmacies may operate at up to 50% capacity

  • Encourage delivery or curbside pickup options wherever possible

Health and fitness centers

  • Operate at no more than 25% capacity

  • No indoor group classes

  • Face coverings must be worn at all times

  • Reservations required

  • Locker room areas should be closed

Hotels

  • Hotel room occupancy should be limited to registered guests only

  • Event and meeting space closed

Recreation

  • Gaming and casinos close

  • Theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers close

  • Outdoor group activities limited to 10 persons or fewer, participants/guests must wear face coverings at all times

  • Reservations required for each guest for outdoor activities

Meetings, social events

  • Limit in-home gatherings to household members

  • Meeting rooms, banquet centers, private party rooms, private clubs and country clubs may not host gatherings

  • No party buses

  • Funerals are limited to 10 family members of the decedents, not including staff

Sports

  • Pause all indoor group sporting and recreational activities including youth and adult recreational sports

  • Includes park districts and travel leagues

  • Outdoor sports and recreation allowed

Personal care service

  • Operate at lesser of 25 clients or 25% capacity

  • Face coverings must be worn at all times by clients and service providers

  • Suspend services where a face covering cannot be worn (e.g. facials, beard trims)

  • Virtual consultations recommended

INDIANA

  • Face coverings are required, as is keeping social distancing 

  • Businesses are open, with certain requirements when county metrics are in orange and red. 

Bars and restaurants 

  • Customers required to be seated when receiving service. 

  • Must be spaced 6 feet apart at seating. 

Schools 

  • Pre-K to 12 schools consult with local department of health and use the Indiana Department of Health metrics for decisions about in person, hybrid and virtual operations

Other

  • All Hoosiers are required to maintain social distancing of six feet in public spaces, whether inside or outside, and especially when with others who are not members of your immediate household

  • The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Alcohol & Tobacco Commission, together with local partners, will continue to check businesses for occupancy, social distancing, face covering requirement and other Executive Order components to ensure compliance without financial penalty 

  • Wash your hands frequently; use hand-sanitizer when hand-washing is not available

IOWA

  • Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued several new restrictions on social gatherings, restaurants and bars and mask use through Dec. 10.
  • In addition to the new restrictions, masks are required in all indoor spaces open to the public when individuals are within 6 feet of one another for 15 minutes or longer. 

Bars and restaurants

  • Establishments must close in-person services at 10 p.m

  • No bar seating

  • Masks are required when not seated (while playing games, dancing, etc.)

  • Groups must maintain 6 feet distance and are limited to 8 people unless a larger group is all of the same household

  • People must be seated when eating or drinking and limit congregating

Schools 

  • School districts are to consult the local health department to determine which ‘Return to Learn’ models should be implemented based on the 14-day community positivity percentage

Other businesses

  • Group fitness activities are prohibited

  • Closer or prolonged contact businesses are to close in-person service at 10 p.m.

  • Casinos and gaming facilities must require masks except for when seated to eat or drink

Other details 

  • Youth and adult groups sporting and recreational gathering are prohibited except for high school, college and professional sports

  • Hospitals must reduce its in-patient, nonessential surgeries to a level that uses at least 50% fewer beds than it did on average during September 2020

KENTUCKY

  • Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued additional COVID-19 mitigation efforts to curb spread of the virus through Dec. 13
  • The new restrictions, including the state’s previous mask mandate, limit nonessential social gatherings to a maximum of eight people between two households

Bars and restaurants

  • All restaurants and bars must cease in-door dining

  • Outdoor dining is permitted under social distancing and group size restrictions

  • Tables are limited to a maximum of eight people from a maximum of two households

  • Tables must be spaced a minimum 6 feet apart

Schools

  • All public and private schools K-12 are to cease in-person instruction

  • Middle and high schools will remain in remote or virtual instruction until at least Jan. 4, 2021

  • Elementary schools may reopen for in-person instruction Dec. 7 if their county is in the red zone and the school follows all Healthy at School guidance

Retail

  • No seating areas

  • Allow up to 50% occupancy

Other businesses

  • Barbershops, salons, nail salons and tattoo parlors must close waiting areas and only allow up to 50% of the maximum permitted occupancy

  • Gyms, fitness centers, swimming and bathing facilities, and other indoor recreation facilities must limit occupancy to 33% of the maximum permitted occupancy

  • Indoor group activities, group classes, team practices and team competitions are prohibited

  • All professional services and other office-based businesses must mandate that all employees who are able to work from home do so

  • Any office that remains open must ensure that no more than 33% of employees are physically present in the office any given day

Other details 

  • Indoor venues, theaters, and event spaces, including for weddings and funerals, are limited to 25 people per room

MICHIGAN

  • Michigan, at the time of issuing Nov. 18 that is still in effect, had a seven-day average of 512 cases per million people, which is five times higher than the case rate on October 1.

  • Test positivity increased from 3.2% in early October to 12% on November 13. 

Gatherings

  • Two-household gatherings allowed with high precautions

  • Small outdoor gatherings up to 25 people are allowed

Retail

  • Retail stores are open

  • Local school districts can choose to open schools preschool through 8th grade

  • High schools, colleges and universities cannot participate in in-person learning 

  • Childcare centers can be open

Businesses

  • Manufacturing, construction and other work that is impossible to do remotely can operate

  • Workplaces that can work remotely should do so

  • Hair salons, barber shops and other personal services can be open

Health and fitness

  • Gyms and pools can operate so that individuals can exercise independently 

  • Group fitness classes are not allowed

  • Health care services can operate

Recreation

  • Theaters, movie theaters, stadiums and arenas are closed 

  • Bowling centers, ice skating rinks, indoor water parks, bingo halls, casinos and arcades are not allowed to operate

  • Restaurants and bars can operate with outdoor dining, takeout and delivery; indoor dining is not allowed

  • Professional sports can occur without spectators

Other

  • Funerals are allowed with a capacity of 25 people

MISSOURI

  • There are no state-wide public health mandates in place, but local authorities may establish public health orders for businesses or individuals within their jurisdiction
  • The state provides a three-tiered baseline set of public health standards for local communities to utilize when issuing public health mandates

 Schools

  • There are no statewide health mandates for reopening K-12 education

  • Local school boards and local jurisdictions have the authority to implement more stringent or less restrictive measures other than the guidelines offered by the state

Other details

  • The state suggests people limit out of state travel

WISCONSIN

Summary 

  • The Wisconsin Supreme Court in May overturned the state’s stay at home order and mandated that all future rules related to coronavirus have to have legislative approval

  • The state published general recommendations to prevent the spread of coronavirus. They recommend staying home as much as possible and wearing face coverings in all indoor spaces and outdoors when it is difficult to be socially distant

Public places 

  • Avoid gatherings of any size between individuals who are not members of the same living unit or household, to the extent possible

  • Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals who are not members of the same living unit or household, to the extent possible

  • Wash hands often

  • Cover coughs

  • Frequently clean high touch surfaces and objects

  • Take available opportunities to provide material and emotional support to fellow Wisconsinites for whom staying home poses financial and psychological hardships

Travel

  • Changing travel restrictions

  • Staying in-place if you get sick, which could mean isolating or quarantining at your travel destination, thereby postponing your return

  • Planning for the impact of being away from your home for an extended period of time if you are required to isolate or quarantine in-place

  • Some cities and counties in Wisconsin may require you to stay at home or self-quarantine for 14 days after your travel

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

