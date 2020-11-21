How these volunteers are helping 2,500 Bloomington-Normal households with Thanksgiving meals

BLOOMINGTON – John and Alisha Chaney of Bloomington were feeling thankful on Saturday morning — and also a little bit hungry.
“This year has been tough,” said Alisha, who works as a waitress in Bloomington. “We aren’t sure if we are going to have enough money for food a month from now.”
But fortunately for the Chaneys and about 2,500 other Bloomington-Normal area households, they won’t have to worry about it on Thursday, after receiving a Thanksgiving meal box at Home Sweet Home Ministries Saturday morning.
Each year, the Midwest Food Bank partners with Home Sweet Home Ministries and Thrivent to provide Thanksgiving meals for those in need. Because of the financial effects of COVID-19, more families than normal are in financial need, said Tara Ingham, executive director of Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal.
“Even though we know more families are in need this year, there are also a lot of people who don’t want to go out of their house,” she said. “We are prepared for 2,500, but like everything this year, you don’t really know.”
“I’m done making predictions on anything this year,” adds Matt Burgess, Home Sweet Home chief operating officer. “Early, we thought that there weren’t that many people for pickup, but there has been a constant stream all morning.”
The two-day distribution wraps up Monday at the Midwest Food Bank at 2031 Warehouse Road in Normal.
The Big Give actually started in September when non-perishable items were collected. Their goal is to provide 2,500 households with meal boxes for Thanksgiving. Ingham said local pantries have seen a 20% to 50% uptick in need for food this year compared with previous years.
Each meal box consists of one turkey, two cans of green beans, two cans of cream of mushroom soup, one box of stuffing mix, one box of mashed potatoes, one envelope of gravy, one container of French Fried Onions, one can of cranberry sauce, one box of pie crust mix, one can of pumpkin pie and one can of evaporated milk.
Grocery stores, such as Hy-Vee in Bloomington and Schnucks in Bloomington and Normal assisted, and several large employers also provided left-over turkeys from employee give-aways, and often, their employees also donated turkeys, Ingham added.
“That is the only way distributions of food like this happens,” Burgess said. “Both of our organizations rely on the outpouring of community generosity in all of those different ways. This event showcases the generosity of our community.”
Because of COVID, some changes were necessary to make sure both the volunteers and the recipients were safe.
“We were able to make some fairly easy adjustments and still be safe in the midst of the pandemic,” Burgess said. “I made sure that when the new restrictions came down on Tuesday to contact the McLean County Health Department immediately. Combined with the adjustments we had already planned on making, plus a couple of new ones, the health department signed off and said everything was safe.”
Recipients kept their windows rolled up and the meal boxes were placed in either the trunk or the back seat by volunteers, who all wore masks.
“It is a very low-risk situation and we were glad that we could proceed,” Burgess added.
