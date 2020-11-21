How these volunteers are helping 2,500 Bloomington-Normal households with Thanksgiving meals

“I’m done making predictions on anything this year,” adds Matt Burgess, Home Sweet Home chief operating officer. “Early, we thought that there weren’t that many people for pickup, but there has been a constant stream all morning.”

The two-day distribution wraps up Monday at the Midwest Food Bank at 2031 Warehouse Road in Normal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Give actually started in September when non-perishable items were collected. Their goal is to provide 2,500 households with meal boxes for Thanksgiving. Ingham said local pantries have seen a 20% to 50% uptick in need for food this year compared with previous years.

Each meal box consists of one turkey, two cans of green beans, two cans of cream of mushroom soup, one box of stuffing mix, one box of mashed potatoes, one envelope of gravy, one container of French Fried Onions, one can of cranberry sauce, one box of pie crust mix, one can of pumpkin pie and one can of evaporated milk.

Grocery stores, such as Hy-Vee in Bloomington and Schnucks in Bloomington and Normal assisted, and several large employers also provided left-over turkeys from employee give-aways, and often, their employees also donated turkeys, Ingham added.