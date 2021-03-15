Hundreds across region without power Monday

BLOOMINGTON — Hundreds remain without power across the region Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the area because of heavy winds and rain.

"Evans Junior High School is without power as a result of a major outage with Cornbelt Electric," McLean County Unit 5 posted on Facebook. "Students are moving through their day at this time. We will keep you updated regarding this outage."

The district later posted that power was restored.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Corn Belt Energy reported a total of 169 outages in McLean County as of 2:30 p.m. DeWitt County had 169 and Woodford County had 24.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday night, with clear skies Tuesday, according to the weather service.

☘️ From the Archives: St. Patrick's Day

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0