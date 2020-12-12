Hundreds of McLean County families given food, gift baskets in the spirit of Christmas

BLOOMINGTON — If it doesn’t look like Christmas yet, it sure felt like it Saturday during a drive-thru giveaway that benefited more than 300 McLean County families, including 800 children.
The Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored the annual event, which is normally held at the Bloomington High School.
This year, the pandemic led to cancellation of the annual party that includes games and crafts, but gift baskets and food were handed out by volunteers Saturday at the Midwest Food Bank in Normal.
“The Food Bank here was very organized and it went very smoothly,” said John Penn, regional manager of the Midwest Region Laborers International Union of North America. “What is amazing is the community response this year. The quality of food is amazing.
“We had so many sponsors and organizations step up. Everybody just came together to help the kids and their families.”
Pat Shinville of Bloomington was among the dozens of volunteers on hand to help.
“It makes me feel good to help out and it’s a great time,” he said. “Helping others during this season, especially this year, is what it is all about.”
Meijer in Normal has donated over $1,000 in toys and The Pantagraph's Goodfellow Fund provided gift cards and winter hats and gloves. Several other local businesses also donated funds.
“We are so grateful for everyone who helped,” said Tina Anderson of Bloomington, who came with her husband, Mark.
“The coronavirus has impacted us,” she said, “but thanks to these people here today, we will have a better Christmas season and when we get a chance, we will pay it forward.”
