 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hundreds of McLean County families given food, gift baskets in the spirit of Christmas
0 comments
alert top story
SEASON OF GIVING

Hundreds of McLean County families given food, gift baskets in the spirit of Christmas

{{featured_button_text}}
121320-blm-loc-1childrensparty

Pat Shinnville was one of dozens of volunteers helping out Saturday at the annual McLean County Christmas Party for kids. Because of the pandemic, this year's event was a drive-through event, but families received food and gift baskets.

 Kevin Barlow

BLOOMINGTON — If it doesn’t look like Christmas yet, it sure felt like it Saturday during a drive-thru giveaway that benefited more than 300 McLean County families, including 800 children.

The Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored the annual event, which is normally held at the Bloomington High School.

121320-blm-loc-2christmasparty

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to each of the 300 McLean County families who received gift baskets Saturday at the McLean County Children's Party, hosted by The Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

This year, the pandemic led to cancellation of the annual party that includes games and crafts, but gift baskets and food were handed out by volunteers Saturday at the Midwest Food Bank in Normal.

“The Food Bank here was very organized and it went very smoothly,” said John Penn, regional manager of the Midwest Region Laborers International Union of North America. “What is amazing is the community response this year. The quality of food is amazing.

“We had so many sponsors and organizations step up. Everybody just came together to help the kids and their families.”

Pat Shinville of Bloomington was among the dozens of volunteers on hand to help.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
121320-blm-loc-3christmasparty

Volunteers helped load gift baskets into cars during Saturday's annual Children's Christmas Party sponsored by the Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

“It makes me feel good to help out and it’s a great time,” he said. “Helping others during this season, especially this year, is what it is all about.”

Meijer in Normal has donated over $1,000 in toys and The Pantagraph's Goodfellow Fund provided gift cards and winter hats and gloves. Several other local businesses also donated funds.

“We are so grateful for everyone who helped,” said Tina Anderson of Bloomington, who came with her husband, Mark.

“The coronavirus has impacted us,” she said, “but thanks to these people here today, we will have a better Christmas season and when we get a chance, we will pay it forward.”

PHOTOS: Previous Christmas for Kids Parties

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Long Story Short - December 12, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News