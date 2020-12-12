Hundreds of McLean County families given food, gift baskets in the spirit of Christmas

BLOOMINGTON — If it doesn’t look like Christmas yet, it sure felt like it Saturday during a drive-thru giveaway that benefited more than 300 McLean County families, including 800 children.

The Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored the annual event, which is normally held at the Bloomington High School.

This year, the pandemic led to cancellation of the annual party that includes games and crafts, but gift baskets and food were handed out by volunteers Saturday at the Midwest Food Bank in Normal.

“The Food Bank here was very organized and it went very smoothly,” said John Penn, regional manager of the Midwest Region Laborers International Union of North America. “What is amazing is the community response this year. The quality of food is amazing.