Hundreds without power as new year starts with ice storm warning in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — The new year starts with an ice storm warning in effect for parts of Central Illinois.
Significant icing and possibly some snow is expected with the system say forecasters with The National Weather Service in Lincoln. This system will track south to north, with freezing rain expected on the leading edge. As temperatures warm Friday morning, rainfall will overtake freezing rain.
Ice accumulation is expected through much of the region, with upwards of 0.3 inches between the Illinois River Valley region and Interstate 55 corridor.
Dangerous travel conditions will occur Friday across Central Illinois as well as damage to trees and power lines due to ice accumulation and stronger northeast winds on Friday.
Local law enforcement agencies report that most roads are slick and they have responded to several minor crashes and cars in ditches.
McLean, DeWitt, Logan, Woodford, Tazewell, Cass, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon and Scott counties are included in the ice storm warning area, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.
Macon, Piatt, Moultrie, Coles, Shelby, Douglas, Edgar, Cumberland, Clark, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, Lawrence, Vermilion, Christian and Champaign counties are under a winter weather advisory until noon Friday. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch are possible north of Interstate 70, and near a tenth of an inch south of Interstate 70.
Chris Geelhart, a meteorologist with the NWS in Lincoln, measured an average of 0.25” of ice accretion on the tree in his front yard at 9:40 a.m. Friday, two miles northwest of Shirley.
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Get the latest road conditions for Illinois at gettingaroundillinois.com.
For those residents at home, prepare for possible power outages.
Corn Belt Energy is reporting more than 1,500 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m., including 1,128 customers in McLean County.
Nearly 3,000 Ameren Illinois customers were without power, including 185 in both McLean and Logan counties, 33 DeWitt County and 656 Macon County households.
Due to the ice storm the Town of Normal will not be collecting household garbage and recycling on Friday.
Instead, this route will be collected on Saturday No bulky waste or brush will be collected on Saturday. These items will be collected the following week on the regular collection day.
Citizens who have already placed garbage and recycle carts at the curb are encouraged to leave them there overnight and crews will be by in the morning to collect.
An American Airlines Flight 3056 to Dallas-Ft. Worth was delayed 36 minutes Friday morning, but left at 9:50 a.m. Delta Flight 5140 to Atlanta was scheduled to leave at 6 a.m., but delayed until 10:30 a.m.
The 48th Annual Snowbird Open event in Bloomington has been postponed and rescheduled for Sunday. All other event details remain the same. This years event will be held at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Tee times begin at 9 a.m. and go until noon. Carts will likely not be available due to course conditions. The course and clubhouse will remain closed until the event on Sunday.
Friday’s high is expected to be 32 degrees with winds out of the east northeast at 14 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. New ice accumulation of .3 to .5 of an inch possible.
A wintry mix is expected Friday night with an overnight low of 28 degrees. On Saturday, the high will reach 35 degrees, but there is another chance of a wintry mix Saturday night.
No precipitation is in the forecast for the first part of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 30s.
On Wednesday, the high will be 45 degrees.
This story will be updated.
