'I love this place': Marcfirst opening new, larger pediatric therapy space

NORMAL — A smiling Alexa Krueger jumped in a foam pit, climbed through a tunnel, slid down a slide and played on swings.
"It's cool. I love this place," the 4-year-old Bloomington girl said.
To Alexa, she was just having fun on a Friday afternoon. But to Sara Burge, Alexa's occupational therapist, the child's individual sensory needs were being met as she was having fun.
All this was being done in a sensory gym that is part of a new, larger location for Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy.
Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy will relocate in November from 1,100 square feet at its current facility, 1606 Hunt Drive, Normal, to 4,700 square feet on the lower level of Carle BroMenn Medical Office Building 1, 1302 Franklin Ave., Normal.
On Friday afternoon, some children, like Alexa, who are served by the program and community partners who helped to cover the $500,000 to renovate and equip the space got tours, which were spread out to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's fabulous," said Alexa's mother, Amanda. "There are many more opportunities for her to get the help she needs."
The space will be named The Gregg Chadwick Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy Center, in memory of Chadwick, the Marcfirst chief operating officer, who died in September.
"It's a tremendous honor," said Chadwick's wife, Robyn Walter. "As his family, we really appreciate Marcfirst's staff and board recognition of his work. Gregg would have found it completely unnecessary, he would have said 'Marcfirst is a good name, there's no need to add more,' but I think he would be touched as well."
"We're really thrilled for Marcfirst and what the center can provide for kids in the community and how this opens doors for Marcfirst's continued growth," Walter said.
The pediatric therapy program provides occupational, physical, speech, feeding and social-emotional — and applied behavior analysis (ABA) services for children with autism — for children from birth to age 14, said Christy Kosharek, Marcfirst vice president of pediatric therapy services.
The center includes the sensory gym with movable swings, zip lines, climbing walls, foam pit, rings, stairs, ramps, slides, monkey bars and tunnels. Burge said the space is at least twice the size of Marcfirst's previous gym.
"This space will make my job easier," she said. In the previous gym, she had to "confine" the therapy to the space. Now, she won't have to do that and the space is large enough to accommodate more than one child at a time, meaning they also can work on social skills.
"That means I can meet the child's individual sensory needs more easily, because I have the space and equipment to do it," Burge said.
For example, Alexa has sensory processing challenges and occupational therapists have been working with her since June on her insecurities going down stairs, sensory feeding difficulties and communicating with peers.
"By running, jumping, climbing, going down the slide and crashing in the foam pit, she is getting a ton of proprioceptive and vestibular input, which is helping to regulate her sensory system," Burge said.
"I have noticed so many improvements," Amanda Krueger said of Alexa. "She's eating better, she's talking more, she is not as afraid and is more open to new experiences."
In addition to the sensory gym, the new center includes a dedicated serial casting room for children who need soft casts to improve their balance and gait, a gross motor gym and four therapy spaces for individual and group experiences, Kosharek said.
The program served more than 700 children last year. Kosharek estimated that the larger center will allow the caseload to be doubled.
The program, which has added two therapists and two therapist assistants recently, has about 30 employees, Kosharek said.
"We're just so blessed the community has embraced this project," said Marcfirst CEO Brian Wipperman. "This space allows us to see multiple children at the same time. The impact on the community will be greater because the children and families won't have to wait for the services."
Other Marcfirst services and offices remain on Hunt Drive. They include the High School Transition, Supported Employment, Residential and Day programs and a Behavioral Health Clinic for adults.
Marcfirst overall serves 1,000 children and adults with developmental disabilities and delays and has almost 160 full- and part-time employees, Wipperman said.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.