'I love this place': Marcfirst opening new, larger pediatric therapy space

The center includes the sensory gym with movable swings, zip lines, climbing walls, foam pit, rings, stairs, ramps, slides, monkey bars and tunnels. Burge said the space is at least twice the size of Marcfirst's previous gym.

"This space will make my job easier," she said. In the previous gym, she had to "confine" the therapy to the space. Now, she won't have to do that and the space is large enough to accommodate more than one child at a time, meaning they also can work on social skills.

"That means I can meet the child's individual sensory needs more easily, because I have the space and equipment to do it," Burge said.

For example, Alexa has sensory processing challenges and occupational therapists have been working with her since June on her insecurities going down stairs, sensory feeding difficulties and communicating with peers.

"By running, jumping, climbing, going down the slide and crashing in the foam pit, she is getting a ton of proprioceptive and vestibular input, which is helping to regulate her sensory system," Burge said.

"I have noticed so many improvements," Amanda Krueger said of Alexa. "She's eating better, she's talking more, she is not as afraid and is more open to new experiences."