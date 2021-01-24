Ice, snow expected Monday in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Snow route parking bans for Bloomington, Normal and several area communities remain in effect to start the work week, but forecasters say the potential for ice may be the biggest concern Monday.
“We are going to have a wintry mix,” said Chuck Schaffer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln. “That will move into the area around between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday. It will be a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain which will affect the area mainly Monday morning.”
A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 3 a.m. Monday.
Temperatures will warm up close to the freezing mark as midday approaches, he said.
“There will be a break in the wintry weather for much of the afternoon on Monday, with the temperatures hovering around 32 degrees,” he said. “The main travel issues will be mainly in the morning, and those should improve by the time we get to midday.”
After the break from freezing rain, another round of lighter snow is expected to move into the area.
“That looks like less than a half inch of snow, so total accumulation of snow won’t be more than an inch or two,” Schaffer said. "We will have total ice accumulation of up to two-tenths of an inch."
The conditions worsen in the northern part of the state, particularly north of Interstate 74. The Pontiac area is expecting up to 3 inches of snow, Peoria could receive up to 5 inches and portions of LaSalle County could receive nearly 10 inches of snow.
There should be only a dusting for locations south of Interstate 74, Schaffer said.
Starting Sunday at 7 p.m., all on-street parking in Bloomington and Normal was banned until further notice in anticipation of the system.
Normal issued the snow parking ban in an effort to allow snowplow crews to easily clear the entire street and parking areas. People are advised to stay at least 100 feet behind operating salt vehicles, and to avoid passing salt or plow trucks.
Bloomington also issued a snow route parking ban starting at 7 p.m. Sunday. "Even if your street is not designated as a snow route, all residents are encouraged to park off the street. Keeping the streets free from parked cars will allow our plow drivers to perform a more efficient and safer snow removal operation," the city stated on its website.
Parking bans also went into effect in LeRoy and Danvers at 7 p.m. Sunday until further notice.
Another snow system is expected to move into the area Wednesday or Thursday.
Photos: Cleanup from New Year's Day ice storm in Bloomington-Normal
