Ice, snow expected Monday in Bloomington-Normal

The conditions worsen in the northern part of the state, particularly north of Interstate 74. The Pontiac area is expecting up to 3 inches of snow, Peoria could receive up to 5 inches and portions of LaSalle County could receive nearly 10 inches of snow.

There should be only a dusting for locations south of Interstate 74, Schaffer said.

Starting Sunday at 7 p.m., all on-street parking in Bloomington and Normal was banned until further notice in anticipation of the system.

Normal issued the snow parking ban in an effort to allow snowplow crews to easily clear the entire street and parking areas. People are advised to stay at least 100 feet behind operating salt vehicles, and to avoid passing salt or plow trucks.

Bloomington also issued a snow route parking ban starting at 7 p.m. Sunday. "Even if your street is not designated as a snow route, all residents are encouraged to park off the street. Keeping the streets free from parked cars will allow our plow drivers to perform a more efficient and safer snow removal operation," the city stated on its website.

Parking bans also went into effect in LeRoy and Danvers at 7 p.m. Sunday until further notice.