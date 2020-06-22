Identities of victims of Livingston County fatal crash released

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PONTIAC — Two residents of Chicago were identified as the victims of a two-vehicle crash north of Pontiac early Saturday morning.

Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson said Devonte J. Moss, 28, and Jarvis Anderson, 26, were involved in the crash that remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police.

The crash was reported at 4:58 a.m. Saturday. Police said Aleksander R. Popovich, 47, of Crown Point, Indiana, was traveling north on Interstate 55 near Odell. The crash report indicates he was driving a semi-trailer and moved to the left lane while approaching a construction zone. The vehicle containing the victims approached from the rear at a speed “much greater than Unit 2” and struck the trailer, becoming wedged underneath. The Jeep Grand Cherokee caught fire and both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Popovich was not injured and no citations were issued.

It was the second fatal crash in less than 12 hours in Livingston County.