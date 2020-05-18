You are the owner of this article.
Identity of fatal Bloomington motorcycle crash victim released
BLOOMINGTON – The victim of a Saturday afternoon fatal motorcycle crash in Bloomington has been identified as 47-year-old David L. Peterson of Bloomington.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said he died of blunt injuries due to his motorcycle hitting a light pole. The crash is still under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department. Toxicology reports are pending.

Yoder said her office was notified at 1:14 p.m. Saturday of the crash on Hamilton Road near State Farm Plaza South.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash. The road was closed for several hours for accident reconstruction investigators.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

