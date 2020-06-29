Identity of motorcyclist killed in crash near Pontiac released

Return to homepage ×
PONTIAC — A
77-year-old Dwight motorcyclist was identified as a victim of a two-vehicle crash Saturday north of Pontiac. Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson said Richard L. Vaughn, 77, died after a wreck at East 1830 North Road and U.S. Route 66.
Illinois State Police District 6 troopers were notified of the crash at 4:04 p.m. Saturday and said Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a 20-year-old Pontiac man was driving a 2010 Jeep west on East 1830 North Road and Vaughn was traveling south on U.S. Route 66. The crash report indicated the driver failed to stop at the intersection and struck Vaughn's motorcycle with the front of the vehicle.
The man was ticketed for failure to yield at a stopped intersection and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
