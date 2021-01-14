IDOT offers Bloomington-Normal 7 options for Veterans Parkway, Empire Street intersection

Traffic and intersection improvement feasibility studies indicate from 2013 to 2017, 160 crashes occurred at this intersection with 50% of those being rear-end crashes; 31% of crashes involved personal injury to some degree, said Jake Hohl, project manager for Wight & Company.

Eight ideas were presented, including leaving the existing intersection as is. Four of the options include the construction of a bridge. The bridges would allow for through traffic to continue on one of the roads, the left turns to be isolated or other traffic separations.

One option combines a roundabout for Empire’s traffic and continuous flow for Veterans'.

Residents were invited to ask questions during this meetings. In a poll at the end of the first session, 31% said they preferred the single-point urban interchange option, which lifts Veterans onto a bridge when it crosses Empire.

Excluding the option to leave the existing intersection, the estimated cost of the projects range from $11.1 million for the “throughabout” option to $51.2 million for the “diverging diamond,” which includes a bridge that puts Empire over Veterans.