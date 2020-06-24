IDPH announces 715 new COVID cases in Illinois; 64 additional deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday 715 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 additional deaths.

While most of the deaths were in northern Illinois, they included a Grundy County woman in her 80s, a Jackson County woman in her 90s, a Madison County woman in her 90s, a Peoria County woman in her 80s, and three people from St. Clair County — two men in their 70s and a woman in her 90s.

Since the novel coronavirus hit Illinois in March, 138,540 Illinoisans have had confirmed cases and 6,770 people have died.

Within the past day, laboratories have reported 29,331 specimens for a total of 1,428,841.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from June 17 through June 23 is 3 percent.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

