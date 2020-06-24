You are the owner of this article.
IDPH announces 715 new COVID cases in Illinois; 64 additional deaths
alert

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday 715 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 additional deaths.

While most of the deaths were in northern Illinois, they included a Grundy County woman in her 80s, a Jackson County woman in her 90s, a Madison County woman in her 90s, a Peoria County woman in her 80s, and three people from St. Clair County — two men in their 70s and a woman in her 90s.

Since the novel coronavirus hit Illinois in March, 138,540 Illinoisans have had confirmed cases and 6,770 people have died.

Within the past day, laboratories have reported 29,331 specimens for a total of 1,428,841.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from June 17 through June 23 is 3 percent.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

Concerned about COVID-19?

