IDPH reports 4,762 additional COVID-19 cases

As of Friday night, 3,799 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 458 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 26 through Friday is 9.6%. The rate was 9.5% in Friday’s report. A week ago, it was 8.5% and two weeks ago it was 9.7%.

In LaSalle County, a woman in her 80s was the 234th death related to the coronavirus. The department also announced 130 new cases on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 8,572.

The new cases include two boys and two girls under the age of 13, two teenage boys, six teenage girls, 11 men in their 20s, 15 women in their 20s, and 12 women in their 50s.

This story will be updated.

