IDPH reports 4,762 additional COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,762 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 29 additional deaths.
Two McLean County residents – a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s - were among the deaths reported by the state on Saturday. Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported information about deaths in their areas.
On Friday, the state reported five McLean County deaths, but those may have been previously reported by the McLean County Health Department.
Last week, the MCHD reported 15 COVID-related deaths. Through Thursday, there have been 101 deaths related to the coronavirus in McLean County.
Also on Saturday, the IDPH reported deaths in Peoria County, a man in his 80s; Sangamon County, a woman in her 60s; and Tazewell County, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s.
IDPH is reporting a total of 975,352 cases, including 16,674 deaths, through Saturday.
As of Friday night, 3,799 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 458 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 26 through Friday is 9.6%. The rate was 9.5% in Friday’s report. A week ago, it was 8.5% and two weeks ago it was 9.7%.
In LaSalle County, a woman in her 80s was the 234th death related to the coronavirus. The department also announced 130 new cases on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 8,572.
The new cases include two boys and two girls under the age of 13, two teenage boys, six teenage girls, 11 men in their 20s, 15 women in their 20s, and 12 women in their 50s.
This story will be updated.
What the top 5 earners in McLean County government make
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow