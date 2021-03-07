Illinois adds 1,068 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 1,068 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 14 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that within the past 24 hours, laboratories have conducted 68,094 coronavirus tests, resulting in a seven-day positivity rate of 2.3%.

There have been nearly 1.2 million COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois since the start of the pandemic, including 20,763 deaths.

State officials say nearly 3.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Illinois as of late Saturday.

The McLean County Health Department doesn't provide coronavirus updates over the weekend, but IDPH data as of Sunday afternoon reports just more than 41,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the county to date. About 8.63% of the McLean County population is considered fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.

MCHD is planning three first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the next week, on March 9, 11 and 16.

The first-dose opportunities follow a series of second-dose-only clinics, as the county worked to vaccinate those due for their second shot and reschedule people affected by clinic cancellations in recent weeks.