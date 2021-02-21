Illinois adds 1,585 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,585 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, and an additional 35 deaths.
The deaths reported Sunday included a woman in her 90s from LaSalle County, three women in their 70s from Macon County, and a man in his 60s from Peoria County.
As of Saturday, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,174,409 cases and 20,269 deaths. As of Saturday night, 1,468 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 356 patients were in ICU and 170 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 13 through Saturday is 3.1%.
A total of 2,256,975 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including McLean County. In addition, approximately 445,200 total doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,702,175.
The McLean County Health Department does not release local numbers on the weekend. Those numbers will be released Monday.
So far, there have been 14,320 cases in McLean County and 170 deaths. As of Friday, county hospitals report 13 people currently hospitalized with the virus, MCHD said, with 20 county residents hospitalized either in or out of the area. Although 35% of ICU beds are available (65% filled), nearly all available hospital beds have been filled, with 10% available (90% occupied).