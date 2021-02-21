 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois adds 1,585 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert top story

Illinois adds 1,585 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}
021021-blm-loc-3testing

Reditus Laboratories technicians register Normal Community West students for COVID testing on Feb.9. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,585 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, and an additional 35 deaths.

The deaths reported Sunday included a woman in her 90s from LaSalle County, three women in their 70s from Macon County, and a man in his 60s from Peoria County.

As of Saturday, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,174,409 cases and 20,269 deaths. As of Saturday night, 1,468 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 356 patients were in ICU and 170 were on ventilators.

Watch now: One benefit of masks and social distancing? Data shows few flu cases in Bloomington-Normal

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 13 through Saturday is 3.1%.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A total of 2,256,975 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including McLean County. In addition, approximately 445,200 total doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,702,175.

The McLean County Health Department does not release local numbers on the weekend. Those numbers will be released Monday.

So far, there have been 14,320 cases in McLean County and 170 deaths. As of Friday, county hospitals report 13 people currently hospitalized with the virus, MCHD said, with 20 county residents hospitalized either in or out of the area. Although 35% of ICU beds are available (65% filled), nearly all available hospital beds have been filled, with 10% available (90% occupied).

Getting off on the right foot on snowshoes

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News