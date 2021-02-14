 Skip to main content
Illinois adds 1,631 new COVID-19 cases
Illinois adds 1,631 new COVID-19 cases

Technicians with the McLean County Health Department vaccinate the public during a clinic Jan. 28 at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington. Health department staff said they are looking forward to receiving more vaccine to increase the number of people being vaccinated. The clinic space was designed by McLean County Emergency Management to accommodate greater numbers of people, but vaccine supplies are now limiting how many can get a shot in the arm.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,631 new and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, and an additional 35 deaths.

As of Sunday, there have been 1,162,154 cases and 19,961 deaths related to COVID-19. As of Saturday night, 1,777 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 189 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 7 through Saturday is 3.6%.

A total of 2,125,375 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including McLean County. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,570,575.

Due to the extreme cold, all Illinois Department of Public Health-supported COVID testing sites were closed Sunday. This includes the site at the McLean County Fairgrounds on Bloomington’s west side. The site is expected to reopen Monday morning unless directed differently by the state. Monday’s high is expected to be 13 degrees, but there is a chance of snow in the forecast. Officials say 177 people were tested at the site Saturday.

The McLean County Health Department does not release numbers on the weekend. Numbers from Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Presidents Day) will be released Tuesday.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

