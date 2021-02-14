Illinois adds 1,631 new COVID-19 cases

As of Sunday, there have been 1,162,154 cases and 19,961 deaths related to COVID-19. As of Saturday night, 1,777 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 189 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 7 through Saturday is 3.6%.

A total of 2,125,375 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including McLean County. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,570,575.

