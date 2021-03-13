Illinois adds 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths on Saturday

A total of 14,767 COVID-19 cases and 175 COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in the county as of Friday.
McLean County's rolling seven-day test positivity rate continues to hover around 2%, as health officials said it was 2.1% through Thursday. The cumulative positivity rate from the more than 256,800 total tests administered sits at 5.8%.
About 10.28% of McLean County residents have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to IDPH on Saturday.
IDPH reports about 48,275 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county.
From the Archives: St. Patrick's Day
Couple kissing after Chicago River was dyed green
Irish Mist returns to the Twin Cities
The Chicago River is tinted green
Jeff Otto of Normal decorates Knights of Columbus hall with shamrocks
Irish Heritage Society
Get in the spirit with this Irish Oatmeal Cake
Bagpiper marched through snow for the annual St. Patrick's parade